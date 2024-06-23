  • home icon
  • MMA doctor explains how toe break will impact Conor McGregor's performance upon return, shares potential recovery timeline

By Puneet Sharma
Modified Jun 23, 2024 06:03 GMT
Dr. David Abbasi reacts to Conor McGregor
Dr. David Abbasi reacts to Conor McGregor' injury [Image courtesy: @thenotoriousmma and @drdavidabbasi on Instagram]

MMA doctor David Abbasi has weighed in on Irish superstar Conor McGregor's recent injury. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Abbasi shared that the Irishman would need around four weeks to recover from his injury.

The doctor then went into detail about how the toe break could possibly affect McGregor's fighting abilities inside the octagon. Abbasi ended the clip by stating that the toe injury in question was a valid reason to withdraw from a fight.

"This would take about four weeks to heal as do most bony fracture injuries in somebody younger and healthy. This would affect a fighter's ability to put weight on their toes and put their weight forward. You could put weight backwards on the heel and some fighters have pushed through and fought with something like this but this would definitely affect somebody's explosiveness and especially kicking. This would definitely hurt the kicking ability on both sides because of the inability to use your forefoot. Push kicks, forget about it. So, if this was in fact the injury, I think we do have a legitimate reason to delay the fight."
Check out David Abbasi's comments below:

youtube-cover

McGregor was scheduled to fight Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303. The event is scheduled for June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Unfortunately, 'The Notorious' broke his toe and had to withdraw from the event.

McGregor has been out of action for nearly three years. The Irishman last competed in July 2021 when he took on Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight at UFC 264. 'Mystic Mac' suffered a gruesome leg injury in the first round of that fight.

MMA fans have been eagerly waiting for McGregor's return, but currently, there is no clarity as to when the 35-year-old will compete again.

