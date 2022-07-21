Izzy taking notes for his next walkout - Fans amused by old video of 'Aquaman' actor Jason Momoa doing the Haka dance inside octagon

Fans were amused to see an old video of American actor Jason Momoa performing the Haka ceremonial dance inside an octagon. Momoa is popular for his portrayals of characters such as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe.

For the uninitiated, the Haka is a ceremonial group dance popularized by the Māori culture which includes vigorous and aggressive movements such as stamping of the feet along with rhythmically shouted chants.

ESPN MMA shared a clip on their Instagram handle where Momoa can be seen performing the ceremonial dance routine with great intensity inside an octagon. He performed a routine for former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt back in 2017, ahead of Hunt's fight with Derrick Lewis.

Watch the video below:

Fans were clearly entertained by the video, and couldn't stop raving about Momoa in the comments section. One claimed that the actor was training to make a potential UFC debut against heavyweight Francis Ngannou, while another asked Israel Adesanya to take note of the dance and use it to make a grand entrance in his next fight.

Check out some of the most amusing comments by fans below:

Fans react to Jason Momoa's Haka dance inside an octagon

"Izzy currently taking notes for his next walkout", writes a fan, suggesting 'The Last Stylebender' perform a Haka routine while walking out to the octagon for his next fight

When Bruce Buffer weighed in on a potential fight between Jason Momoa and Conor McGregor

When it comes to having a ripped physique, Jason Momoa would certainly give most UFC fighters a run for their money. The actor has an athletic build and is undoubtedly a strong and well-built man.

How would he fare if he stepped inside the cage with a trained MMA fighter?

According to veteran announcer Bruce Buffer, Momoa would get beaten up by fighters much smaller in size than him inside the octagon. Without proper training, it is very difficult for a regular individual, no matter how strong they are, to defeat a trained fighter.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Buffer claimed that former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor would comfortably put Momoa away in a fight:

"Well, muscles don't win fights. I'll put a hundred and thirty-five pounder or a hundred and forty-five pounder like Conor McGregor on him and it'll be a whole new world for him because he's not a fighter."

