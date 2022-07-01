"Muscles don't win fights" - When Bruce Buffer claimed Conor McGregor could easily defeat 'Aquaman' actor Jason Momoa in an MMA fight

In a 2016 interview with TMZ Sports, Bruce Buffer said that Aquaman actor Jason Momoa would be no match for a 145lb Conor McGregor. Responding to a question on how Momoa would fare in MMA, the legendary ring announcer said:

"Well, muscles don't win fights. I'll put a hundred and thirty-five pounder or a hundred and forty-five pounder like Conor McGregor on him and it'll be a whole new world for him because he's not a fighter."

The UFC ring announcer explained that Momoa's large stature would not matter against a pro fighter. Buffer said that seasoned fighters could easily submit the actor. He further explained that it was not the muscles but the fighting skills, heart, and brain that won fights.

Buffer, however, accepted that Momoa had a very athletic build and could do well in mixed martial arts with proper training. The UFC legend expressed that Momoa would need at least two years of MMA training if he were to compete:

"He looks like the kind of guy who is probably a very tough dude and I would venture to guess with proper training, Jason could fight MMA... If he was starting out fresh even with the athletic abilities that he has... I would say give him two years even think about even competing on a C or D level."

Watch Bruce Buffer's full interview below:

Bruce Buffer criticizes Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather for lack of class

In a 2020 interview with Generation Iron Fitness & Bodybuilding, Bruce Buffer said he was displeased with the McGregor-Mayweather press conferences. The ring announcer criticized the fighters for using too many curse words:

"I thought the press conferences they way that they organized them, putting both Mayweather and Conor on stage for ten or fifteen minutes along to say whatever they could say. These are not entertainers in the respect of stand up comedians... I didn't like the way both of them acted...I wasn't totally happy with the way the press conference went, with the f-bombs and f you and f-this."

Buffer said that he is a man of class and would much prefer to promote an event without constant cussing. Buffer further explained that he was particularly troubled by the event's impact on young kids.

The UFC ring announcer stated that his two sons were massive Conor McGregor fans and were very upset seeing 'The Notorious' dropping constant f-bombs on stage.

Watch Bruce Buffer talk about Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather below:

