MMA fans blast Snow White's Rachel Zegler over Gina Carano firing allegations by Jake Shields - "Budlight this movie!"

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields joins a long list of slamming Rachel Zegler's woke Snow White. Zegler is set to star in the live-action remake of the Disney classic which is being called out for ruining the legacy of Walt Disney.

Shields labeled Zegler 'insufferable' while posting a compilation of clips where the diving actress discusses how her remake differs from the classic. Zegler, who claims to have been scared of the original Disney movie, doesn't want the new version to be saved by a prince. Her character in the remake will be dreaming about becoming a leader instead of true love. The 22-year-old said:

"I watched it once and then I went on to the ride in Disney World which was called Snow White scary adventures. Doesn't sound like something a little kid would like. Was terrified of it. Never visited again. So I probably watched it for the first time in 16-17 years when I was doing this film."

She added:

"It's no longer 1937 and we absolutely don't want Snow White...she's not gonna be saved by the prince. She's not gonna be dreaming about true love. She's gonna be dreaming about becoming a leader she knows she can be"

Jake Shields also called Zegler out for rallying to get former fighter Gina Carano fired from 'The Mandalorian'. Carano was fired by Lucasfilm in 2021 after receiving widespread backlash for allegedly making fun of pronouns.

A large section of the 'woke' community, including Rachel Zegler came down hard on Carano for writing beep and bop as her pronouns.

MMA fans call for the boycott of Snow White remake featuring Rachel Zegler

While it's set to premiere in 2024 the image of Rachel Zegler's woke Snow White is not sitting well with most, including the son of the director of the original movie David Hand, who called it a 'disgrace'. Jake Shields, who makes no secret of his right-win leanings has now brought more negative attention to the movie amongst MMA fans.

After Shields' allegations about Zegler's involvement in the firing of Gina Carano, MMA fans are calling for a boycott of the remake. A fan suggested that the movie be meted out the same treatment as Bud Light after their partnership with Dylan Mulvaney. @Conserv2022 wrote:

"Budlight this movie!"

@siropinions wrote:

"Let's hope the canceller gets cancelled"

Catch more comments below:

