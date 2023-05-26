In the world of mixed martial arts, UFC fans often engage in entertaining discussions as they ponder and debate various aspects of the sport. One topic that has sparked humorous conversations is the quest to determine the least violent fighter.

The Twitter user @DovySimuMMA kickstarted a lively conversation about identifying the least violent fighter, prompting fans to showcase their sharp humor to determine the fighter with the gentlest approach humorously.

Dovy🔌 @DovySimuMMA who's the least violent fighter in ufc history? who's the least violent fighter in ufc history?

With a playful spirit, fans unleashed their wit, questing to pinpoint the individual who embodies a more subdued style within the realm of mixed martial arts.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

MMA fighter Lando Vannata named the Brazilian submission artist Demian Maia:

"Damian Maia. His philosophy was to win without hurting his opponent. Respect."

Twitter user @TurtleMac24 remarked:

"If it’s just MMA Dillon Danis because he doesn’t ever fight [in] UFC."

Another user, @tagg_george, targeted welterweight contender Belal Muhammad:

"That guy that calls himself a bully on social media. He trains with team Khabib. BullyB."

@rk23productions simply replied:

Following scrutiny of his performance at UFC 281, @durkios named Kron Gracie:

"gotta be kron gracie after that 281 performance."

@SabbuoF chose former interim welterweight titleholder Colby Covington:

"Colby pillow hands Covington."

When is the next UFC event taking place?

During the recent UFC event, Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill captivated audiences as they faced off in a women's strawweight main event. Looking ahead, the next event is set to feature Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi in an electrifying men's flyweight main event.

Adding to the excitement, Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda will engage in a compelling featherweight co-main event. Scheduled to take place at the Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 3, this event gained momentum after a change in the promoted main event.

Initially, fans eagerly anticipated a middleweight bout between Jack Hermansson and Brendan Allen as the evening's main event. However, a setback occurred when Hermansson withdrew from the fight due to an undisclosed injury in April, forcing the promotion to alter their plans.

Despite encountering several instances of fighters withdrawing from the card for various reasons, the event promises to deliver thrilling matchups and keep fans on the edge of their seats.

