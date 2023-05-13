Former UFC welterweight Mike Perry has once again become the talk of the town. This time, it's not for his prowess in the Octagon, but for his recent dance video.

Perry posted a video of himself dancing to the popular K-Pop song 'Cupid' by FIFTY FIFTY on his official Instagram handle.

Check out Mike Perry's dance moves below:

Fans were amazed by Perry's dance moves and took to the comments section to express their admiration.

One fan commented:

"Only fighter that could pull this off haha,"

Another wrote:

"How do I explain to people that this man fights with his bare knuckles and recently he knocked someone’s teeth and gum out?"

Some fans were left in disbelief, with one saying:

"Watching this knocked my teeth out."

Perry's video has garnered a lot of attention on social media, and it seems like his fans can't get enough of his moves:

At the BKFC 41 event, Mike Perry made a statement with a TKO victory over former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. Perry dominated the first two rounds, delivering a barrage of heavy shots that left Rockhold bloodied and battered.

With this win, the 31-year-old now boasts an impressive three-fight win streak since his debut in the promotion back in 2022, further solidifying his status as a force to be reckoned with in the combat sports world.

Mike Perry talks about a potential fight against Conor McGregor

Former UFC fighter Mike Perry has set his sights on a potential matchup with Irish superstar Conor McGregor. Perry, who recently defeated former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at the BKFC 41 event, has openly spoken about his desire to fight McGregor and even called him out for a face-off.

Speaking on the matter in a recent interview with TMZ, 'Platinum' said:

"I think a fight [with Conor] looks very entertaining. The build-up. The s*** talk. You know he's still in with the UFC. Let's hope he beats Michael Chandler, then we can really make the biggest fight date in the world, 'Platinum' Mike Perry vs. 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor." [via TMZ]

Perry is known for his unorthodox fighting style and has a reputation for being one of the more exciting fighters in the sport. A matchup against McGregor would certainly generate significant buzz and attention in the MMA community.

Check out the fighter's interview below:

