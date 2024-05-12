MMA fans react to "BLINK AND YOU MISSED IT" 12-second KO at UFC St. Louis as Carlos Ulberg finishes Alonzo Menifield

Fans expressed their thoughts on Carlos Ulberg's victory over Alonzo Menifield at UFC St. Louis. The event took place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri on May 11.

Ulberg squared off against Menifield in a light heavyweight bout on the main card of the UFC fight-night event. The former returned to the octagon for the first time since defeating Da Woon Jung via submission at UFC 293 in September 2023. 'Black Jag' has won his last five fights in a row, with four of them coming via stoppage.

Menifield, on the other hand, was coming off a two-fight winning streak, the most recent of which was a unanimous decision victory at UFC 296 over Dustin Jacoby in December of last year. In his last five octagon bouts, 'Atomic' is 4-0-1, with stoppage victories against Askar Mozharov, Misha Cirkunov, and Jimmy Crute.

Known for his ability to burst through gates, Menifield charged Ulberg with fierce intent. Though he may have landed one or two clean shots, Ulberg counterattacked and hit Menifield many times before knocking him down with a massive left hook. Menifield slumped to the ground, prompting the referee to intervene and end the fight.

Check out the finish below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

''BLINK AND YOU MISSED IT!''

''Bro fought like he was in a bar fight and got dropped like a drunk''

''I expected it to end in the first but not that quick. New contender at LHW.''

''Early stoppage!! dude got back to his feet. No jk that was awesome''

This 12-second win saw Ulberg claim the third-fastest finish in light heavyweight history.

