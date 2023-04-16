Former UFC star Darren Till and former WBA champion Rocky Fielding have been going back and forth on Twitter recently.

It started when Till took to Twitter to call out several boxing superstars like Tommy Fury, Joe Joyce, Carl Froch, and Rocky Fielding. In the tweet, the former UFC star called Fielding a "sh*thouse" and challenged him to a bout. The former WBA champion accepted the call out.

Darren Till further responded to Rocky Fielding and stated:

"However and how many? Hahahaha you don’t even train ya fat c*nt. Ur out in Marbella doing them sh*t Tyson fury circuits ya little Mongolian"

Reacting to the online back-and-forth between the two, fans seem to have had a field day on Twitter. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"Darren in all fairness he flattens you in a boxing fight"

"Hi Darren, just the number of rounds and minutes will do mate please"

"Gagging for a boxing payday"

"Darren is getting desperate here I'm cringing"

"Rocky is going to make you wish you still had a job massaging khamzat’s feet"

"Please box tyan woody he can't take you down no more Darren"

"Fighters should be respected not dissed like this @darrentill2 your a decent bloke and shouldnt stoop to this level @Rocky87Fielding has done loads for the sport of boxing your both fightjng men and both know what you have to go through to prep for fights."

"Darren till, the British Dillon danis."

Darren Till boxing: Is 'The Gorilla' set to make boxing debut following his exit from the UFC?

Darren Till was released from his UFC contract earlier this year. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation about him venturing into professional boxing. Initially, there were rumors of him fighting social media megastar Logan Paul. However, the rumors were soon put to bed by the former UFC fighter.

Recent rumors have also suggested that Darren Till might sign with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. If he does, Till will most likely face the winner of Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold, which is set to go down later this month on April 29.

