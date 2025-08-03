  • home icon
  MMA fans react as Neil Magny is awarded a black belt following UFC Vegas 108 win: "Just for the cameras"

MMA fans react as Neil Magny is awarded a black belt following UFC Vegas 108 win: "Just for the cameras"

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Aug 03, 2025 06:29 GMT
Fans react to Neil Magny receiving black belt post UFC Vegas 108 win. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Fans react to Neil Magny receiving black belt post UFC Vegas 108 win. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Neil Magny made his return to the octagon, competing against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos at UFC Vegas 108. Following the bout, Magny received a black belt, which seemingly caught fans' attention and sparked their reactions.

'The Haitian Sensation' secured a second-round TKO victory over dos Santos in their main card matchup. To add to the celebrations of this impressive win at UFC Vegas 108, Magny's coaches awarded him a black belt while he was speaking at the post-fight press conference.

Check out the post below:

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @MMAJunkie's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"God, I freaking hate when coaches do this shit. It’s so freaking cringe. And it’s always after some knockout and nothing to even do with BJJ. Zero sense and just for the cameras."
Others commented:

"One of the best guys in the sport, it’s nice seeing him get a win and being so happy! Enjoy your Birthday, man!"
"Happy for bro"
"Awesome moment for Neil!"
"All the homies love Magny."
"We love Magny."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans&#039; reaction to Neil Magny receiving a black belt after UFC Vegas 108 win. [Screenshots courtesy: @MMAJunkie on X]
Fans' reaction to Neil Magny receiving a black belt after UFC Vegas 108 win. [Screenshots courtesy: @MMAJunkie on X]

Neil Magny's victory over Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos signified a comeback following his recent defeats. Before his outing at UFC Vegas 108, the 38-year-old had suffered losses to rising welterweights Carlos Prates and Michael Morales.

With this win, Magny is now tied for the second-most victories in UFC history, boasting 23 wins, while Jim Miller holds the record with 27 wins.

