MMA fans are voicing their displeasure as surging UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan has been matched up with yet another unranked opponent at 155lbs.

It's understandable why fans are upset about Joaquim Silva being named as the opponent, especially considering that lightweight is regarded as one of the most exciting divisions in the sport and Tsarukyan is currently ranked No.8.

Fans wrote:

"Top 10 ducking so hard bro has to fight randos lol" [@UFC4AGC4 - Twitter]

"Wildly underwhelming fight for Arman... Damn shame they couldn't give him a ranked opponent. He's gonna be like -2500 in this fight. Smh" [@TheReal2Shaynez - Twitter]

Shayne @TheReal2Shaynez @bokamotoESPN Wildly underwhelming fight for Arman... Damn shame they couldn't give him a ranked opponent. He's gonna be like -2500 in this fight. Smh @bokamotoESPN Wildly underwhelming fight for Arman... Damn shame they couldn't give him a ranked opponent. He's gonna be like -2500 in this fight. Smh

"He should be fighting someone ranked" [@realnomadd - Twitter]

K @realnomadd @bokamotoESPN He should be fighting someone ranked @bokamotoESPN He should be fighting someone ranked

"Poor arman"

"LMFAOOO Arman catching a body" [@FlawlessMMA7 - Twitter]

The general feelings among MMA fans is that other ranked lightweights are avoiding a fight and aren't too keen on accepting one against the surging lightweight. One even tweeted that ranked lightweights should lose their respective ranking should they decline a fight against the No.8 ranked contender, writing:

"Nobody in the rankings want to fight him. Somebodys got to" [@20Sagesasavage - Twitter]

"Everyone at the top ducking Arman" [@combat_insider - Twitter]

"They need to start publicly shaming these tanker fighters who refuse to fight armen and usman nurmy" [@PSR_Mufc]

PSR @PSR_Mufc @bokamotoESPN They need to start publicly shaming these tanker fighters who refuse to fight armen and usman nurmy @bokamotoESPN They need to start publicly shaming these tanker fighters who refuse to fight armen and usman nurmy

"Arman gonna be great value on DraftKings at a whopping -20000" [@C_Smitty331 - Twitter]

CSmitty @C_Smitty331 @bokamotoESPN Arman gonna be great value on DraftKings at a whopping -20000 @bokamotoESPN Arman gonna be great value on DraftKings at a whopping -20000

"Nobody wants to fight Arman. He has become another Dariush." [@TheSuperstarUFC - Twitter]

It remains to be seen what the promotion have planned for Tsarukyan should he defeat Silva as he will eventually need to defeat higher ranked opponents if he wants to earn a lightweight title shot.

When will No.8 UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joaquim Silva take place?

According to ESPN MMA reporter Brett Okamoto, Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joaquim Silva is set to take place at UFC Fight Night on June 17.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Per sources, Arman Tsarukyan taking on Joaquim Silva at UFC Fight Night on June 17. Arman ranked No. 8 currently at 155. Per sources, Arman Tsarukyan taking on Joaquim Silva at UFC Fight Night on June 17. Arman ranked No. 8 currently at 155.

Tsarukyan most recently earned a unanimous decision win over Damir Ismagulov this past December. It was a meaningful win as he bounced back from his loss to Mateusz Gamrot. Prior to the loss, his only other loss in the promotion was against reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

The Fight Night event is scheduled to take place at the Apex and will be headlined by a middleweight clash between former title challengers Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori.

Poll : 0 votes