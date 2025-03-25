MMA fighter who credits Dustin Poirier for UFC London finish reacts to Ariel Helwani's snub: "Must have gone for a toilet break"

UFC lightweight Chris Duncan recently reacted to Ariel Helwani snubbing his victory against Jordan Vucenic at the recently concluded UFC Fight Night held in London.

In a recent episode of Uncrowned: Post Fight Show, Helwani shared his thoughts on UFC London's results. The MMA journalist credited Sean Brady for his spectacular win over former welterweight champion Leon Edwards. Moreover, he also commended Kevin Holland for his unanimous decision victory over Gunnar Nelson while ranking the event's notable moments:

"Other than Sean Brady, I think the most impressive performance on the night came from Kevin Holland. Nearly got the finish. Negated Gunnar's grappling. Hopefully we see him stay at 170."

Check out Ariel Helwani's comments below:

Duncan, who also fought at UFC London and was one of only a few fighters to secure a finish on the night, wasn't happy with Helwani's snub. The Scottish lightweight defeated Vucenic via a guillotine choke submission despite being a betting underdog going into the bout. He took to X to react to Helwani's comments:

"Ariel Helwani must have went for a toilet break on my fight."

Check out Chris Duncan's reaction below:

After his victory, Duncan credited Dustin Poirier, a fellow American Top Team member, for this finish. Although 'The Diamond' has never secured a finish using the guillotine choke inside the octagon, his repeated efforts are well-documented, and his grappling prowess is held in high regard.

Tom Aspinall disappointed at UFC London's atmosphere

UFC London didn't provide many memorable moments relative to other UFC cards, with no knockouts and numerous lackluster fights going to decisions. Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, the sole English titleholder in the promotion right now, wasn't happy with the atmosphere inside the O2.

On The Ariel Helwani Show, Aspinall said:

"There was a couple of match-ups on there where I was like, 'Right, these guys aren't the best known guys in the world. But, this is gonna be a banger and it's gonna bring some excitement.' And, to be honest with you, it was just flat as hell in the 02 Arena on Saturday night. I was quite disappointed."

He continued:

"A couple of years ago UK MMA was absolutely banging. We've still got so much talent, but we just need that excitement. The last few shows in the 02, we just haven't had it, unfortunately."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below:

