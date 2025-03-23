UFC London fighter credits Dustin Poirier for exquisite guillotine finish, 'The Diamond' responds

Dustin Poirier was highlighted as a source of inspiration for Chris Duncan, who scored an impressive second-round guillotine against Jordan Vucenic. The two lightweights had a one-sided bout, with Duncan largely controlling the proceedings, even scoring a knockdown.

Ad

Eventually, in round two, he finished his opponent with a mounted guillotine choke. It was a dominant win, and in his backstage interview following his performance, Duncan wasted no time in crediting Poirier, who is also his American Top Team teammate.

"Well, Dustin, you know, was kind enough to show me some tips and tricks when it comes to finishing the guillotine and also the hand position. The position I had my hands in was the most tightest. It's, like, game over. You know, it's a little bit slower in the transitions if I'm moving onto other submissions, but, you know, it was Dustin that showed me the reverse handshake grip."

Ad

Trending

Check out Chris Duncan crediting Dustin Poirier for his submission win:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Naturally, it drew a response from the ex-interim lightweight champion, who took to X/Twitter with a congratulatory statement for his teammate. Of course, he couldn't help but continue the 'Silly Gilly Gang' joke he's been running with for some time.

"Don't be silly!!! Congratulations"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Duncan's win extended his current streak to two consecutive wins since a rear-naked choke loss to Manuel Torres at UFC Fight Night 237. Meanwhile, 'The Diamond' is currently gearing up for his retirement fight, which is expected to take place in his home state of Louisiana.

However, he's yet to have an opponent. There has been interest from other fighters, but no one Poirier is interested in. Even Gaethje himself dismissed the idea of a trilogy bout.

Ad

Dustin Poirier has never won a fight with a guillotine choke

Dustin Poirier is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, and he's often described as having a high-level guillotine choke by the UFC commentary team. However, that statement doesn't necessarily hold up to scrutiny, as Poirier has never won a fight with a guuillotine choke.

Check out Dustin Poirier's guillotitne attempt against Khabib Nurmagomedov:

Ad

Expand Tweet

The closest he came to finishing a fight with a guillotine choke was, ironically, against the most unbeatable foe he has ever faced: Khabib Nurmagomedov. In round three of their clash, 'The Diamond' had 'The Eagle' in a deep guillotine but failed to finish it and was subsequently submitted via rear-naked choke.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.