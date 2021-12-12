Does Dustin Poirier have a black belt in jiu-jitsu?

Dustin Poirier is considered to be one of the best strikers in the UFC. The current lightweight number one contender has outclassed some of the best on the feet, including the likes of Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway.

While 'The Diamond' is widely known for his striking prowess, his grappling isn’t something to devalue. The Louisiana native holds a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. It was presented to him by former UFC middleweight Tim Credeur.

In 2017, Poirier announced that he was awarded the prestigious black belt after training in the art for nearly 11 years. In a post on Twitter, 'The Diamond' wrote:

"I've been doing Jiujitsu for close to 11 years now. Today I received my black belt! Thanks to everyone who has been part of my journey!!"

The Diamond @DustinPoirier I've been doing Jiujitsu for close to 11 years now. Today I received my black belt! Thanks to everyone who has been part of my journey!! I've been doing Jiujitsu for close to 11 years now. Today I received my black belt! Thanks to everyone who has been part of my journey!! https://t.co/Xz2LeYsnqU

UFC 269: Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira

Dustin Poirier has showcased his vastly improved ground game against a number of opponents, including Anthony Pettis and McGregor. However, there's a high possibility his Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills will be put to the test at UFC 269 when he steps inside the octagon to challenge Charles Oliveira for the lightweight crown.

Oliveira is best known for his grappling and has a total of 14 submission victories throughout his UFC career, the most in the promotion's history. For the Brazilian, Saturday's main event will be his first lightweight title defense since winning the championship at UFC 262. He did so after the title was vacated by Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2020.

For Dustin Poirier, the headlining contest will mark his second chance to become the true king of the lightweight division. After winning the interim lightweight belt in April 2019, 'The Diamond' failed to unify the title when he faced Khabib five months later.

Despite Oliveira's status as champion, many consider Poirier to be the uncrowned titleholder. That's because 'The Diamond' turned down a shot at the lightweight title for a trilogy fight with McGregor earlier this year.

Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira don’t seem to have any bad blood between them. However, all respect will be thrown out of the cage when they go head-to-head, hoping to leave Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena with the title wrapped around their waist.

Also Read Article Continues below

WATCH: 5 Bold predictions for UFC 269

Edited by Harvey Leonard