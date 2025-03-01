MMA analyst gives Dustin Poirier a reality check about seeking home state retirement fight, names potential for 'The Diamond'

Dustin Poirier's retirement fight is expected to take place this year. However, 'The Diamond' wants it to be in his home state of Louisiana, which former UFC fighter-turned-analyst Din Thomas believes is a pipe dream at best. He said as much during a recent interview with the MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn.

Regarding Poirier's retirement fight, Thomas believes that the best possible option for Poirier would be undefeated knockout artist Ilia Topuria, who is set to vacate his featherweight title right before the UFC 314 main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

"Why not put Ilia with Dustin Poirier? I think that fight kind of makes sense too. Boxer vs. boxer. I'm sure Dustin would probably relish that one."

Thomas also dismissed Poirier's desire to fight on home soil in Louisiana. It won't be a hometown retirement, though, as Poirier is from Lafayette and implied that his last bout will be in New Orleans. Regardless, Thomas feels that the UFC will do its best to ensure a Poirier loss if he fights in Louisiana.

"I say that all the time. Don't fight in the hometown with the UFC. The UFC, they're going to get you beat up in your hometown. That's their thing. They love to see you take a chance against a killer in your hometown. They're going to get you beat up in your hometown."

Check out Din Thomas' comments on Dustin Poirier's retirement fight (50:30):

A matchup with Topuria would be sensible. As Thomas pointed out, it is a stylistically compatible bout. Furthermore, Poirier previously expressed some interest in a fight with Topuria. For the UFC, it is a matchup to look into, as a win over Poirier would justify a lightweight title shot for Topuria.

It would also be guaranteed action, given both men's fighting styles.

Dustin Poirier has never fought in his hometown in the UFC

As a Lafayette, Lousiana native, Dustin Poirier has never competed in his hometown since signing with the UFC. In fact, he has just one fight in his city under his MMA belt, which took place at USA MMA 11: Night of Champions 2. In the UFC, he has only ever fought in New Orleans, another Louisianan city.

Check out the closest thing to Dustin Poirier fighting in his hometown:

This was on June 6, 2015, when he TKO'd Yancy Medeiros at UFC Fight Night 68 in less than three minutes. For him to fight one more time on his home state's soil would be meaningful for Poirier, but the UFC has yet to confirm anything.

