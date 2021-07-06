Where is Dustin Poirier's hometown?

Dustin Poirier hails from Lafayette, Louisiana. He attended North Side High School until ninth grade and subsequently ventured into professional cage fighting.

Poirier began competing on Louisiana's regional MMA circuit in 2009 and found immense success against local competition. He put together an unblemished 7-0 record in his early pro-MMA days and was signed by the World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) in 2010.

Dustin Poirier's journey as a young up-and-coming martial artist in Louisiana has been extensively documented in Fightville, a documentary film released in 2011. The critically acclaimed film captures Poirier's arduous struggles in the local combat scene and his journey to hone the craft of fighting.

Check out the trailer for Fightville below:

Poirier eventually shifted to Florida to train with American Top Team (ATT). But after the birth of his daughter, Parker Noelle Poirier, the former interim lightweight champion started spending most of his time in Lafayette once again. In an interview with Ariel Helwani in 2017, Poirier elaborated on why he decided to move back to Louisiana.

"I actually just sold my house in Florida. [Louisiana is] where my heart is. I have a daughter now who needs to be around family. I have no family in Florida. My wife wants to maybe go back to school or start some business ventures herself. So it was just the right time. We knew we were going back, we just didn't know when," said Dustin Poirier.

Dustin Poirier shares a tight-knit bond with members of the Lafayette community

In 2018, Dustin Poirier, along with his wife Jolie Poirier, started a charity called 'The Good Fight Foundation' in Louisiana. The nonprofit is meant to serve the needs of those deprived in the community. So far, The Good Fight Foundation has organized numerous initiatives for the betterment of the needy.

The Louisiana-based nonprofit recently joined hands with The Manny Pacquiao Foundation to help construct 32 two-bedroom homes for the Batwa Pygmies in Uganda.

Dustin Poirier teams with Manny Pacquiao, Justin Wren for UFC 264 charity goal to help Pygmies https://t.co/C5Cdy1may3 — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) April 21, 2021

Dustin Poirier is set to take on Conor McGregor at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021. The rivalry between the two combatants was re-ignited earlier this year after McGregor backed down from donating to Poirier's charity despite publicly assuring a $500,000 donation. Poirier gave his thoughts on the entire debacle in the UFC 264: Countdown.

"I never want to associate my foundation, or the work we have done, with any negativity. And a dispute about a donation is negative," said Dustin Poirier.

“Charity wins in the end. Mission accomplished.”



Dustin Poirier on the back-and-forth with Conor McGregor over his charity donation.



🎥 x UFC Countdown#UFC264 | July 10 | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/JbS7Y0yXH9 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 4, 2021

Do you think Dustin Poirier will put an exclamation on his rivalry with Conor McGregor this weekend? Comment below!

Edited by Avinash Tewari