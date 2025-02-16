MMA fighter who once issued a challenge to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos earns a savage response from Bo Nickal after UFC Vegas 102 callout

UFC middleweight contender Bo Nickal has shared a response to Andre Petroski's callout. It all started at UFC Vegas 102 when Petroski locked horns against Rodolfo Vieira in a three-round middleweight clash. The event took place on February 15 at the UFC APEX Facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

Ad

Petroski managed to get the better of his opponent in the fight which lasted all three rounds. In the end, the 33-year-old was declared the winner via unanimous decision. All three judges scored the contest 29-28 in Petroski's favor.

During his post-fight octagon interview with Daniel Cormier, the Pennsylvania native issued a callout to Nickal.

"I just beat the most decorated grappler in the UFC. Where is Bo Nickal?! Where is he at?!"

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Andre Petroski's callout below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nickal took notice of Petroski's callout and issued a response on social media. The 29-year-old shared that although he would be open to the clash, his fans might oppose the matchup, arguing that Nickal was locking horns against 'cans'.

"I'd love to get an easy check but the fans say I can't fight cans aymore."

Check out Bo Nickal's response below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the victory, Petroski is now on a three-fight win streak in the UFC and has an overall proessional record of 13-3.

Petroski is the same fighter who once mentioned Amazon founder Jeff Bezos during his post-fight octagon interview.

In August 2021, Petroski went toe-to-toe against Micheal Gillmore at UFC Vegas 35. The Pennsylvania native proved himself to be the better fighter that night and scored a knockout in the third round.

After the bout, Petroski got on the mic an issued a challenge to Bezos.

Ad

"Somebody better call Jeff Bezos because the next dude that steps in this octagon with me, I'm sending them into orbit. Let's go!"

Check out Andre Petroski's comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.