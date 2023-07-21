MMA fighter Matt MacGrath battling stage 4 cancer; seeks donation to meet ends

MMA fighter Matt MacGrath is going through battle tougher than any he's fought inside the cage. The 43-year-old Canadian slugger has unfortunately been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

With MacGrath currently out of work and focused on his treatment, the family is undergoing some financial stress. MacGrath's friend Bradshaw Campbell has set up a GoFundMe page, urging people to support 'The Belt Collector', his wife, Melanie, and their three children. Giving us some insight into the kind of person Matt MacGrath is, Campbell wrote:

"When there is a load to carry, Matt is there. When there are tough times, Matt is there. When people need to be lifted up, Matt is there. The time has come for us to be there for Matt in his time of need. I ask this of his friends and family, the sports communities he is involved in, the greater PEI community and those he has helped across this country. If you are reading this and you don’t think that you know Matt, I can assure you that you do. Think back in your life and consider that special friend, family member or coach who always went the extra mile for you?"

Please click here to donate.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter



Please donate what you can



gofundme.com/f/ayapws-matt-… Canadian mixed martial artist Matt "The Belt Collector" McGrath needs our help as he was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and his family needs some assistance to ease some financial stress.Please donate what you can

The GoFundMe page set up to support MacGrath has already gathered $87,005 CAD of a target of $100,000 CAD.

Matt MacGrath's MMA career

Matt MacGrath is a renowned Canadian MMA fighter hailing from the P.E.I province. MacGrath earned his nickname 'The Belt Collector' winning several straps in regional promotions across the country.

MacGrath made his debut in 2006, going 5-0 with four finishes before suffering his first loss. The highly touted prospect from Charlottetown then went back and forth in his career for several years, frequently switching promotions. Matt MacGrath also faced future UFC welterweight Nordine Taleb in a lone Bellator clash in 2012.

MacGrath revived his career following the loss to Taleb, going on an eight-fight win streak topped off by a victory over another future UFC signee Jesse Ronson. MacGrath last fought in 2017, suffering a stoppage loss against Peter Grajcar. He has since put on his coaching shoes, honing fighters out of the Renzo Gracie BJJ institute in PEI, Tsuyoi Judo Club, and Eastern Grind Wrestling Club.