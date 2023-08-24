MMA fighter salary: How much does Dana White pay newcomers to step inside the octagon? All you need to know

UFC President Dana White has often found himself the target of critics regarding the amount that fighters are paid. Popular fighters have often defended the promotional frontman, pointing out the exposure that fighting in the biggest mixed martial arts provides them.

While top fighters like Israel Adesanya, Jon Jones, and Conor McGregor bring home millions of dollars every time they enter the octagon, that is not the case for most fighters on the roster. UFC contracts are reportedly negotiated in three tiers, which are low, medium, and high.

The low-tier fighters, which includes those making their promotional debut, are paid between $10,000 and $30,000. Although that does not seem like a lot for fighters who put it all on the line, it is actually more than most promotions.

In comparison, Bellator fighters make about $1,500 when making their promotional debut. Furthermore, the UFC pays high-tier fighters between $500,000 and $3,000,000 per fight, whereas, Bellator pays fighters between $100,000 and $300,000 per fight.

One of the main reasons the UFC has drawn criticism is for reportedly providing fighters with only 15.5% of the revenue split, whereas, other sports leagues provide athletes with nearly 50% of the revenue split. Despite revenue jumping from $695 million to $1.4 billion between 2016 and 2022, fighters reportedly took home more money in 2016.

Although the UFC has faced far more complaints about fighter pay than any other mixed martial arts promotion, that is likely due to its stature as the biggest promotion in the sport. The combination of the exposure provided in the promotion as well as the pay difference, in comparison to other promotions, leads many fighters to strive for UFC contracts.

Dana White denies that 'Dana White privilege' exists

Dana White has been accused of helping certain fighters get better opportunities within the company. Sean O'Malley is the latest fighter to face such accusations. Following UFC 292, the promotional frontman denied the allegations, stating:

"You don't become No.2 in the world without earning it, and I don't pick that, you people do. Then he went in there and delivered tonight. There is no such thing as Dana White privilege in this company. They can do that type of s**t in boxing. If you make it to the top here... when you get to a title shot, you've earned it here."

Check out Dana White's comments on Sean O'Malley below:

White has been accused of showing favoritism towards certain fighters, providing them with an easier path to a title opportunity. The UFC President, however, does not believe that those claims have merit.