MMA fighters and fans react to Bo Nickal's "boring AF" win at UFC 309 as live MSG crowd chants "OVERRATED"

MMA personalities and fans worldwide have expressed their thoughts on Bo Nickal's win at UFC 309. Many criticized Nickal's performance, while some were happy with his fighting style.

Nickal locked horns with Paul Craig on the main card of UFC 309, which took place at Madison Square Garden this past Saturday. The undefeated prospect was coming off a second-round submission win against Cody Brundage at the historic UFC 300.

Meanwhile, Craig's tenure in the UFC isn't going as planned, with only one win in his last five bouts. 'Bearjew' entered the fight on the back of a second-round knockout loss against Caio Borralho at UFC 301.

There was little action in the first round, but Craig did trip Nickal while cautiously approaching him, and the 28-year-old used swift jabs to bridge the distance. Nickal started the second round on a positive note, landing strikes on his opponent. In the third round, Nickal threw a left hook that cut Craig's right eye.

After 15 minutes of action, Nickal walked away with a unanimous decision victory. Following the bout, Belal Muhammad took a dig at Craig and Sean Strickland in his recent X post, writing:

''Paul Craig during a faceoff and Strickland during a presser seem like they’re about to have the craziest fights in the world until the cage door locks''

Max Griffin expressed unhappiness with Nickal's performance, writing:

''Hoped for more from Bo tonight #UFC 309''

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshots of fighters' reaction to Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig

The audience present at the venue expressed their displeasure with Nickal's performance by jeering at the American fighter, saying:

''Overrated''

Check out the post below (via Spinnin Backfist's post on X):

Expand Tweet

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan chastised Nickal, writing:

''Dude is boring Af, he can clean up the outskirts but it’s a scared little bit*h against anyone with lasting power''

Another fan stated:

''Bo nickal is HORRIBLE''

Other fans wrote:

''Boring Nickal''

''He's winning w 7 pro fights ever? that's awesome, let them hate''

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshots of fan reactions to Spinnin Backfist's X post

