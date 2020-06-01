UFC 247 Jones v Reyes

Jon Jones and Dana White's saga took a turn down south earlier this day when Jon Jones announced that he was leaving the UFC. Jon Jones's decision comes after a week worth of back and forth between him and the company president Dana White.

The entire story is pretty simple. Jon Jones wanted a super fight against Francis Nagnnou at heavyweight. He says the UFC always promised him that he would get a new contract if he decided to move up to heavyweight. Jones says that now the UFC was denying him the said renegotiation and hence he was a bit angry.

Dana White retaliated and said that Jones was demanding an absurd amount of money which prompted Jon Jones to hit back and sai that was never the case. Now it looks like he's finally done with the UFC as he tweeted, "To the light heavyweight title Veni, vidi, vici"

He also added that he was not done with the promotion and would return for a super match against someone like Israel Adesanya.

#ESPN Reyes vs Jan For the UFC light heavyweight championship of the world. As of right now, I got nothing to really gain fighting either of them. Let me know if you guys want to set up a day in 2021 for that Izzy fight. Hopefully you guys will be willing to pay by then."

Fighters react to Jon Jones vacating the belt

This has prompted multiple twitter reactions. Some of them are:

Ben Askren: "Tough place for @ufc 125- Vacant 135- Vacant 145, 155, 185- can’t leave country due to corona 205- vacant HWT- busy doing his other job"

Tough place for @ufc 125- Vacant 135- Vacant 145, 155, 185- can’t leave country due to corona 205- vacant HWT- busy doing his other job https://t.co/dHrVysmuCc — Anhyzer Askren (@Benaskren) May 31, 2020

Ryan Badder: "Gotta do what’s best for you @JonnyBones There is always another option tho. @BellatorMMA would love to run it back. Respect 👊🏽"

Advertisement

Gotta do what’s best for you @JonnyBones There is always another option tho. @BellatorMMA would love to run it back. Respect 👊🏽 https://t.co/iukeArqkBd — Ryan Bader (@ryanbader) May 31, 2020

Dominick Reyes: "Disappointing if it is true and he is serious, but the show must go on."