MMA Journalist John Morgan under fire for claiming managers should get part of fighters' purses: “If the UFC produced bootlickers in a lab”

The paychecks of MMA fighters have always remained a hot topic in the MMA universe. Now, the MMA journalist John Morgan has jumped into the fray and sparked a new conversation with his unique claim.

He posted on X (formerly Twitter) demanding payments for the managers from the fighter's purses which invited the ire of MMA fans.

"John Morgan is precisely what a bootlicker would look like if the UFC produced bootlickers in a lab."

John Morgan is among the leading MMA reporters in the world of MMA today alongside the likes of Ariel Helwani and Aaron Bronsteter. His X post suggesting the fighters pay managers from their purse didn't go down well with the fans and drew strong reactions from them.

"20% is egrigious. He didn't say managers shouldn't get paid here (though that is what he believes), your reply is arguing a different point entirely and almost makes no sense. In any other pro sport, 4-10% is the norm. 20% of purse and 20% of any bonus is asinine."

"This take feels like a paid promotion."

"Yea I don’t agree especially because your not the fighter getting beat up!"

John Morgan responds to why he always gets to ask the first question in UFC media interactions

The combat sports media fraternity has many talented reporters and journalists in it today. However, John Morgan always getting the chance to ask the first question from UFC fighters in their media interactions has intrigued many. Morgan responded to the question in an interview:

"It just used to be UFC President Dana White would come to the press conference and ask "who had a question" and then there would be this awkward pause as people raise their hands and PR would try to pass the mic around and get it to people. There were couple of times Dana was like "oh what, nobody has any questions?" It's like well no we're just taking a second to get the microphone."

He added:

"So an old buddy of mine Dave Schaller who works for Philadelphia 76ers now, he's like "hey would you mind if we just handed you the microphone ahead of times when Dana asks who's got the first question, you've already got the microphone and there's not this awkward pause?" I'm like yeah, I don't mind doing that, so it started like something very mechanical like that now it's just become kinda tradition at this point I guess."

Watch the video below (0:08)