  • MMA legend makes bold prediction about Tatsuro Taira following dominant UFC Vegas 108 win: "I wouldn’t be surprised"

By Abhishek Nambiar
Published Aug 03, 2025 04:31 GMT
Tatsuro Taira came back to winning ways at UFC Vegas 108. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Tatsuro Taira just made a big statement at UFC Vegas 108, and the MMA world took notice. The 25-year-old flyweight dominated Hyun Sung Park from the opening minute and sealed the deal with a slick second-round submission.

Park was filling in on short notice for Amir Albazi. Taira dropped him early, controlled him on the mat, and then sunk in a face crank to force the tap. It was the kind of performance that reminded everyone why Taira was once an unbeaten rising star in the division.

Former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo was equally impressed by the performance. The former UFC double champ backed Taira after the win, predicting he could be flyweight champion by 2026. He took to X and wrote:

"Tatsuro Taira is very talented, and that loss against [Brandon] Royval has only helped him improve. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him as UFC flyweight champion in 2026. #UFCVegas108"

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below:

After dropping a narrow split decision to Brandon Royval last year, Taira bounced back with a clear focus. He looked sharper on the feet and more fluid on the ground, refusing to let Park settle into the fight. Taira’s maturity and composure were evident as he didn’t rush for the finish in the first. He waited for the right moment and pounced with precision in the second.

Now 17–1 as a professional, Taira has already faced seasoned names like Alex Perez and Royval. This win puts him right back in the mix among flyweight contenders. The division has no shortage of experienced names, but Taira’s age, skillset, and fight IQ make him one of the most promising young fighters in the promotion.

Following the win, he called out the UFC flyweight champion, Alexandre Pantoja, for a fight next. Michael Bisping, who spoke to Taira following the victory, said that the Japanese contender might need one more win before fighting for the title. However, Taira seems determined to get the title shot next and doubled down on his callout.

Check out Tatsuro Taira's post-fight interview below:

