MMA legend shares brutally honest three-word reaction to Conor McGregor's 2018 sexual assault case verdict

The first UFC double division champion Conor McGregor remains in the spotlight despite his hiatus from the octagon. Recently, the Irish star grabbed the headline for defending himself against alleged sexual assault charges. One MMA legend gave his brutally honest three-word reaction to the case's recent update.

Nikita Hand, who alleged Conor McGregor of sexual assault, had a favorable hearing, with the jury ordering McGregor to pay around $250,000 in damages, according to Sky Sports.

Hand's lawsuit against the former two-division UFC champion claimed the alleged sexual assault occurred in 2018 in Dublin, Ireland. McGregor denied all the allegations, claiming the encounter was consensual. However, he did not get a favorable decision, with the jury ordering him to pay for the damages.

Former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson reacted to the news in a post regarding the verdict of McGregor's case. Johnson replied to the tweet with a three-word reaction. He wrote:

“Shame on him.”

The MMA legend didn't hold back from sharing his thoughts. Similarly, Hand following up on the verdict and speaking to reporters expressed her gratitude to the judicial system, saying:

"I'm overwhelmed and touched by the support I have received from everybody...I want to thank all the women and men out there who have supported me throughout this trial. For every person who reached out to me, a card, letter, email...it hasn't gone unnoticed...I want to show [my daughter] Freya and every other girl and boy that you can stand up for yourself if something happens to you, no matter who the person is and justice will be served."

McGregor has voiced his desire to appeal the court's decision. However, it remains unclear whether the Irishman will revert the verdict.

Conor McGregor responds to verdict

Conor McGregor shares his take on the verdict after being found guilty of alleged sexual assault by the victim, Nikita Hand, and the court ordered McGregor to pay damages.

McGregor took to his X account to release a statement, expressing his intention to appeal the decision made in the assault case. He also claimed the jury did not hear all the evidence the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had reviewed. Saying:

“I will be appealing today's decision. The judge's instruction and the modest award given was for assault, not for aggravated or exemplary damages. I am disappointed that the jury did not hear all the evidence that the DPP reviewed. I am with my family now, focused on my future. Thank you to all my support worldwide.”

