"MMA hasn't had my level of grappling" - Kade Ruotolo ready to unleash dynamic BJJ in MMA debut vs Blake Cooper

Several Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialists have succeeded in mixed martial arts over the years. However, as far as Kade Ruotolo is concerned, he's going to bring a whole new level of grappling never before seen in the MMA realm.

After an immaculate 6-0 run in the promotion's grappling ranks, the reigning lightweight submission grappling king will be taking his talents to MMA this coming Friday, June 7, at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs Nattawut II on Prime Video.

Ruotolo will be taking on the heavy-handed Blake Cooper in three rounds of pure action inside Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a recent sit down with fellow ONE champ and combat sports legend Demetrious Johnson on the MightyCast, Ruotolo spoke about his world-class grappling pedigree being used in MMA:

"I'm so excited to show what I can do in MMA. In the most humble way possible, I genuinely believe that MMA hasn't had my level of grappling and of jiu-jitsu ever."

It's not hard to see why Kade Ruotolo is perfect for MMA. For starters, he has a high motor and an endless gas tank, not to mention elite wrestling and submission skills enough to put any elite 170-pound fighter on notice.

Plus, at just 21 years old, he has youth by his side and plenty of time to develop his striking.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can witness ONE 167 free, as it happens live in US Primetime.

Kade Ruotolo reveals the biggest adjustment he made in MMA training

Kade Ruotolo is indeed a physical specimen, considering he's been preparing his body for some of the biggest BJJ tournaments in the world since he was little.

Then again, as the Atos stud found out, strength and conditioning for an MMA fight is a whole different monster.

In the same interview with DJ, the youngest ADCC world champion recalled having trouble with his lower extremities when he first began striking:

"The leg cardio was one of the biggest shockers. Like, 'Dang, I need to get my legs going or something.' It's not that I'm tired but my legs are tired. I felt like cardio-wise, I could go another 100 rounds, but my calves were just tired before everything else."

Watch the full interview: