MMA management may have accidentally leaked a timeline for UFC Ireland

An MMA management company may have accidentally leaked the timeline for the UFC organization's potential event in Ireland. The last time the MMA organization put forth a fight card in the Republic of Ireland was in 2015. The organization last put up a fight card in Northern Ireland in 2016.

The organization's most recent event in the Republic of Ireland was a Fight Night card headlined by Louis Smolka and Ireland's own Paddy Holohan at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, on October 24, 2015. Speaking of which, the MMA community is currently rife with rumors that the organization could return to the Republic of Ireland very soon.

Earlier this year, the MMA promotion's CEO, Dana White, suggested that the promotion is looking to organize an event in Dublin, Ireland, in 2024. On that note, a recent Instagram post by lightweight fighter Jamie Mullarkey's management team has seemingly hinted that the MMA organization could return to Ireland much earlier.

An Instagram post via HD Global Athlete Management's official Instagram account highlighted that their client Jamie Mullarkey has signed a new multi-fight contract with the UFC. The post also indicated that they're trying to reach a deal with the organization to have Mullarkey compete on a fight card in Ireland in December 2023. The statement in their post read as follows:

"Pleased to announce @jamie_mullarkey has signed a new multi-fight deal with the @ufc Jamie 3.1.0 in his last 4 fights will be looking to get out next in Ireland 🇮🇪 in December if we can make it happen. Congrats Jamie, well deserved 👏🏼 @rosstherealdeal x @johngillies123 x @centralcoastmma x @4_corner_combat_gym #HD #UFC #Jamie #Ireland #Australia #LetsGo"

Could rising Irish star Ian Machado Garry headline a possible UFC Ireland event?

As implied by the HD Global Athlete Management's Instagram post, Australia's Jamie Mullarkey could possibly compete at the organization's rumored Ireland event this December. Besides, over the past several months, there's been speculation that 25-year-old Irish star Ian Machado Garry could headline a fight card when the organization returns to the Republic of Ireland.

An ardent fan of Irish MMA legend Conor McGregor, Ian Garry has long been lobbying for the organization to put forth a fight card in his native Ireland. Garry, an undefeated welterweight contender, has gone 6-0 in the organization and boasts an overall MMA record of 13-0.

As of this time, the UFC hasn't officially announced the rumored Ireland event for December, and it's unknown as to who'll headline the event if it does materialize.