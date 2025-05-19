MMA manager recalls Max Holloway going hard on Mark Zuckerberg during training session: "He's tough"

Max Holloway has joined the ranks of MMA fighters to have sparred with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. According to Holloway's manager, Tim Simpson, 'Blessed' did not hold back against Zuckerberg, despite the latter not being a professional fighter.
Simpson revealed details of the pair's sparring session in an episode of The Ariel Helwani Show. While conversing about his own experience sparring with Holloway, Simpson was asked by Helwani whether he'd sparred Zuckerberg. He didn't, but was happy to dispel any assumption that Zuckerberg goes light in sparring.
"It's not like that. Like, Max kind of put it on him. Yeah. We were actually trying to put it on him. He doesn't fold. I'll give him that. He's tough, he's tough. Not in the striking. In the grappling, Max wasn't treating him like on eggshells. Max was giving him pretty good work."
Check out Tim Simpson sharing details on Max Holloway sparring Mark Zuckerberg below (1:10):
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Zuckerberg has made a habit of sparring and training with UFC fighters. He previously took part in a training session with former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and the now two-time featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.
It is all owed to the tech billionaire's deep love of combat sports, who first began his journey by competing in amateur Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournaments, of which he won several. Zuckerberg's interest subsequently shifted to MMA, and he has turned up at several UFC events.
Max Holloway's new chapter in MMA career
After failing in his third attempt to recapture the featherweight title, Max Holloway made the move to lightweight. Now, he is scheduled to defend his BMF title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318. Their matchup will be a trilogy bout, marking Holloway's last chance to score a win over 'The Diamond.'
Their first encounter took place years ago at featherweight at UFC 143 in the Hawaiian's promotional debut. Poirier made short work of him, submitting him within three minutes. Many years later, they had a war for the interim lightweight title at UFC 236, which Poirier won via unanimous decision.