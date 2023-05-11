MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has urged MMA media to not talk about Dana White's Power Slap League.

The Power Slap League has been criticized heavily ever since its inception earlier this year. On the flip side, however, it has seen massive success on social media. But that doesn't seem to impress Ariel Helwani.

Ariel Helwani is certainly not a fan of the Power Slap League and has slammed Dana White for trying to build a false narrative about the competition's success in the past as well.

Speaking about Dana White's Power Slap League during a recent episode of his show, The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani was seemingly infuriated after seeing the MMA media asking questions about Power Slap at the UFC 288 post-fight press conference. He said:

"I don't know why Slap is being even asked at the UFC 288 press-conference. Henry Cejudo just fought Aljamain Sterling, Belal Muhammad just fought Gilbert Burns, Matt Frevola just knocked out Drew Dober, Yan Xiaonan just knocked out Jessica Andrade, there's nothing else you can ask about?"

While further urging the MMA media to not cover Power Slap League, Ariel Helwani had this to say:

"Why are we still asking about this, why are we still covering this? Because it involves him and it's a business thing that they're doing then fine. If that's the answer, fine but I don't think one has to do with the other."

Dana White slap fighting: UFC president compares Power Slap League's deal to the UFC

Despite the widespread disapproval of the Power Slap League, UFC President Dana White has always stood firm in defense of his venture.

Recently after UFC 288, Dana White revealed that the Power Slap League has been No.1 on social media when it comes to the numbers of all other sports combined. He also revealed how the league's new deal with Rumble is bigger than the deal he got for the UFC after the first season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). He said:

“The deal that I just got for Slap is bigger than the UFC deal we got with Spike after the first season of The Ultimate Fighter. I don't give a sh*t what the media says about it they don't matter. It's fu*king unbelievable, not only is it unbelievable money-wise, it's been unbelievable as far as social media goes. We’re No.1 in all of sports."

