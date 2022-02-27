Diego Sanchez explains why he believes Khabib Nurmagomedov will be the best MMA promoter

Diego Sanchez feels Khabib Nurmagomedov has the tools to become the best MMA promoter in the world. 'Lionheart' believes Nurmagomedov has the opportunity to turn Russian MMA promotion Eagle FC into a global brand.
Sanchez explained that the undefeated Dagestani has the contacts and economic backing to propel his organization to greater heights in the fight business. Sanchez opined that what sets Nurmagomedov apart from other promoters is the fact that he's been a fighter in the past and understands their mentality.
That, Sanchez feels, helps Khabib deal with fighters in a much better way on a personal level. During a recent interview with Fansided's Amy Kaplan, Sanchez said:
"I think he's [Khabib is] very successful for a reason and I think he's going to fuel that same energy that he fueled into his mixed martial arts success in being the greatest into promoting... I feel that he's gonna be the best promoter out there because he actually did it, he fought and he understands what the fighter side [of things are like] and so he has a great opportunity with the Russian ruble and his connections and Dubai and Abu Dhabi and the people that he knows, he has a great opportunity to build an amazing brand."
Check out Sanchez's entire interview below:
Diego Sanchez promises 'entertainment' in his upcoming Eagle FC debut
Diego Sanchez is set to debut in the Khabib Nurmagomedov-owned promotion at the Eagle FC 46 event on March 11. He will be taking on former UFC lightweight Kevin Lee. Sanchez is excited to step inside the cage once again and entertain the Eagle FC fans.
Regardless of the outcome, the UFC veteran said he always comes out all guns blazing in fights and this time won't be any different:
"I'm excited to come in as an entertainment factor because i'm going to be entertaining no matter who I fight. I've never ever put on a shi**y fight, I fought some monsters that were way bigger than me and had a bigger frame, just lots of reach, lots of height and it was always a great fight, even in my defeats..."