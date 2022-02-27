Diego Sanchez explains why he believes Khabib Nurmagomedov will be the best MMA promoter

Diego Sanchez feels Khabib Nurmagomedov has the tools to become the best MMA promoter in the world. 'Lionheart' believes Nurmagomedov has the opportunity to turn Russian MMA promotion Eagle FC into a global brand.

Sanchez explained that the undefeated Dagestani has the contacts and economic backing to propel his organization to greater heights in the fight business. Sanchez opined that what sets Nurmagomedov apart from other promoters is the fact that he's been a fighter in the past and understands their mentality.

Robbie @RobbiePoirier10 Really looking forward to watching Eagle FC today.

I think Khabib is gonna go a long way as a promoter and i’m excited to see how the fights tonight/in the future play out. Really looking forward to watching Eagle FC today. I think Khabib is gonna go a long way as a promoter and i’m excited to see how the fights tonight/in the future play out. https://t.co/39C1lX9OT8

That, Sanchez feels, helps Khabib deal with fighters in a much better way on a personal level. During a recent interview with Fansided's Amy Kaplan, Sanchez said:

"I think he's [Khabib is] very successful for a reason and I think he's going to fuel that same energy that he fueled into his mixed martial arts success in being the greatest into promoting... I feel that he's gonna be the best promoter out there because he actually did it, he fought and he understands what the fighter side [of things are like] and so he has a great opportunity with the Russian ruble and his connections and Dubai and Abu Dhabi and the people that he knows, he has a great opportunity to build an amazing brand."

Check out Sanchez's entire interview below:

Diego Sanchez promises 'entertainment' in his upcoming Eagle FC debut

Diego Sanchez is set to debut in the Khabib Nurmagomedov-owned promotion at the Eagle FC 46 event on March 11. He will be taking on former UFC lightweight Kevin Lee. Sanchez is excited to step inside the cage once again and entertain the Eagle FC fans.

Eagle FC @EagleFightClub #EagleFC46



Kevin Lee vs. Diego Sanchez

Rizvan Kuniev vs. Anthony Hamilton

Ray Borg vs. Ricky Bandejas

Raimond Magomedaliev vs. Impa Kasanganay



Eagle FC 46: Lee vs. Sanchez | Friday March 11 | LIVE and FREE on STACKED MAIN CARD!Kevin Lee vs. Diego SanchezRizvan Kuniev vs. Anthony HamiltonRay Borg vs. Ricky BandejasRaimond Magomedaliev vs. Impa KasanganayEagle FC 46: Lee vs. Sanchez | Friday March 11 | LIVE and FREE on @EagleOnFLX STACKED MAIN CARD!🔥 #EagleFC46 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 Kevin Lee vs. Diego Sanchez 🇺🇸 🏆🇷🇺 Rizvan Kuniev vs. Anthony Hamilton 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 Ray Borg vs. Ricky Bandejas 🇺🇸🇷🇺 Raimond Magomedaliev vs. Impa Kasanganay 🇺🇸 Eagle FC 46: Lee vs. Sanchez | Friday March 11 | LIVE and FREE on @EagleOnFLX https://t.co/icqNuhmkTq

Regardless of the outcome, the UFC veteran said he always comes out all guns blazing in fights and this time won't be any different:

"I'm excited to come in as an entertainment factor because i'm going to be entertaining no matter who I fight. I've never ever put on a shi**y fight, I fought some monsters that were way bigger than me and had a bigger frame, just lots of reach, lots of height and it was always a great fight, even in my defeats..."

Edited by John Cunningham