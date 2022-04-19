Dillon Danis claims Jake Paul is "easy money" after 'The Problem Child' asks Twitter whom he should fight next

Dillon Danis recently took aim at Jake Paul, labeling him "easy money" in a recent post on social media as Paul continues his hunt for his next opponent.

The rivalry between Paul and Danis has only grown since the former made his way into the realm of professional combat sports. The duo have gone back-and-forth on social media countless times.

Danis' most recent comments were issued in response to a video that Paul posted on social media, wherein he can be seen working on his craft. In the caption of the post, 'The Problem Child' vowed to pick up another KO win in the ring later this year.

Danis has been sidelined since 2019 after complications with a knee surgery forced him to take an extended break from active competition.

However, per Bellator president Scott Coker, Danis might return sometime this year. Coker previously revealed that the jiu-jitsu ace has been gunning for a fight relentlessly, having resumed training.

Jake Paul shares hilarious pictures after missing popular music festival

Jake Paul recently took to social media to poke some fun at himself, sharing a series of images on his Instagram story and personal Twitter account. 'The Problem Child' posted a picture of a girl at a music festival with his face superimposed on hers.

The event that Paul has joked about is 'The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival'. The annual festival is held in the Coachella Valley at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Jake Paul also posted a video of himself revealing the reason behind his absence from the event. He admitted that he was rather short on time since making a career switch to pro-boxing.

Laser-focused on his return to the ring that is expected to take place in August, Paul jokingly wished fans attending the festival the best, reminding them that they run the risk of catching STDs and developing alcohol-related issues.

Screenshots of Paul's Instagram stories [Image Credits- @jakepaul on Instagram]

Edited by C. Naik