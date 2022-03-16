Dillon Danis trolls Ryan Garcia, implies the boxer wouldn't stand a chance against him in a boxing bout

Dillon Danis recently trained his aim at pro-boxer Ryan Garcia. He questioned Garcia's abilities inside the squared circle. As per 'El Jefe', the undefeated Lightweight contender wouldn't stand a chance against him in a boxing match.

Danis shared a short TikTok video of Ryan Garcia on Twitter. The clip saw Garcia performing a skit with a feminine voiceover. Danis went on to joke about the 23-year-old's athletic prowess.

Check out Dillon Danis' post below:

"imagine thinking this kid could ever touch me in a boxing match [laughing emoji] jesus christ. [Ryan Garcia]."

Dillon Danis @dillondanis jesus christ imagine thinking this kid could ever touch me in a boxing matchjesus christ @RyanGarcia imagine thinking this kid could ever touch me in a boxing match 😂 jesus christ @RyanGarcia https://t.co/raZO91QFSE

Garcia and Danis have been engaged in a constant back and forth for quite some time. 'KingRy' previously called for an MMA fight against the Brazilian jiu-jitsu maestro. Interestingly, the two interacted with each other in an Instagram Live session where they discussed a potential fight.

Garcia called for a fight against Conor McGregor if he beat Danis. 'El Jefe', on the other hand, called for a boxing scrap against Canelo Alvarez if he beat Garcia in boxing.

Watch their interaction on Instagram below:

c 🇮🇪🇵🇸 @hctelfih Dillon Danis and Ryan Garcia on Instagram live.. Dillon Danis and Ryan Garcia on Instagram live.. https://t.co/9EgK7OMGxQ

While in conversation with Danis, Garcia admitted that he had plans in place to defend against every jiu-jitsu maneuver that Danis could present. However, it is interesting to note that Garcia has never competed in MMA across his storied career.

Dillon Danis vows to give away an insane amount of money if Jake Paul taps him

In a recent post on social media, Dillon Danis placed a wager on the possibility of Jake Paul submitting him in a grappling contest. 'The Problem Child' previously posted a picture of himself in his wrestling attire from his younger days.

Danis responded to Paul's throwback to his wrestling days, promising to give away $10,000 to everyone who liked his tweet if the YouTuber-turned-boxer submitted him.

Check out Danis' post below:

"if you tap me i'll give everyone who likes this 10k each."

Danis has been away from active contention since June 2019 as complications with a medical procedure in his knee have perennially shackled him to the sidelines.

The relatively untested Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace only has two MMA fights under his belt. However, he remains undefeated, having recorded first-round finishes by way of submission in both his fights.

