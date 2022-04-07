"Thanks for being a real dude" - Gordon Ryan on Joe Rogan ADCC 2022 sponsorship

Gordon Ryan is heading to this year’s ADCC with a new sponsor in top-rated podcaster Joe Rogan. Forbes reported that the host of The Joe Rogan Experience is sponsoring Ryan as well as the 2022 ADCC World Championships in Las Vegas.

Gordon Ryan shared the news on Instagram last week, saying:

“Happy to announce my new sponsor for ADCC. A brand and a friend I stand behind, no matter how many times he's canceled 😂. Thanks for being a real dude on and off camera, and giving voices to people who would otherwise have none. JRE will also be an official sponsor of @adcc_official this year. @joeroganexperience @joerogan”

Rogan has been a polarizing figure for his views and opinions shared on his podcast. However, with a reported average of 11million listeners per episode, his popularity and influence are undeniable.

For his part, Ryan is considered to be one of the best grapplers in the world and possibly the biggest draw in the sport. He is signed to ONE Championship for both submission grappling and MMA but has yet to make a debut in the promotion.

In February, the ADCC reported that Ryan received a $100,000 sponsorship from Bitcoin Cash.

Forbes noted that the ADCC has existed since 1998 and only broke even in 2019. Ryan’s sponsorships have proven that the sport is gaining popularity, and ‘The King’ is at the forefront of it.

Gordon Ryan can make submission grappling shine brighter at ONE Championship

ONE Championship is looking to put a spotlight on submission grappling with its events, as evidenced by the recent signings of big names in the sport. Gordon Ryan making his debut in the circle will further add to the elite level of competition in the promotion’s grappling division.

In March, ONE Championship continued to add more youth and depth to the roster by signing the Ruotolo brothers, Tye and Kade, as well as Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom Mikey Musumeci, who is already set for action at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on April 22.

The same month also featured ONE X, the promotion’s 10-year anniversary showcase, where Ryan’s rival Andre Galvao and rising jiu-jitsu star Danielle Kelly both made their ONE Championship debuts.

Gordon Ryan has been dealing with a stomach condition that drove him to an unlikely retirement last year. However, he has since returned to competition and is eagerly awaiting for doctors to clear him before making his debut in ONE Championship.

With an excessive amount of talent in the grappling division as well as the heavyweight division of MMA, Ryan will have no shortage of competition when he finally steps into the circle.

