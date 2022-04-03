"I told the WWE fans they would have to bow down" - Jake Paul reacts to brother Logan Paul's WWE in-ring debut 

Jake Paul shared his thoughts on his brother Logan Paul's WWE in-ring debut on the first day of WrestleMania 38.

'The Problem Child' took to Twitter to talk about Logan's debut and praise his in-ring performance.

"so proud of Logan for winning tonight what a performance I told the WWE fans they would have to bow down," wrote Jake Paul.

Check out the tweet below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul



I told the WWE fans they would have to bow down



#WrestleMania @LoganPaul so proud of Logan for winning tonight what a performanceI told the WWE fans they would have to bow down so proud of Logan for winning tonight what a performanceI told the WWE fans they would have to bow down #WrestleMania @LoganPaul

At WrestleMania 38, Logan Paul teamed up with The Miz to take on Dominik and Rey Mysterio. 'The Maverick' gave a pretty good account of himself that night as he managed to pull several professional wrestling moves with ease.

𝒜.𝒲🫡 @AWV23 Idc what anyone says bruh Logan Paul was too clean with it bro really showed out



Idc what anyone says bruh Logan Paul was too clean with it bro really showed out https://t.co/2Ws8srZXhr

Paul and The Miz went on to win the match, but the A-Lister then backstabbed Paul and performed a Skull Crushing Finale on him.

Jake paul teases a boxing match in August

Internet sensation Jake Paul recently uploaded a video to his Instagram account where he can be seen practicing his boxing skills. In the video, Paul stated that he would be back in the month of August.

"August I'm back, baby! Let's get it," said Paul.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Over time, 'The Problem Child' has become a huge talking point in the world of combat sports. The 25-year-old has competed in five professional boxing matches and won all of them.

After knockout victories over AnEsonGib and Nate Robinson, Paul faced off against former UFC fighter Ben Askren inside the squared circle. 'The Problem Child' made quick work of the MMA veteran and knocked him out in the very first round.

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR Jake Paul Knocks out Ben Askren round 1 Jake Paul Knocks out Ben Askren round 1 https://t.co/cKIY9mLc2y

Paul's next two fights were against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

In their first encounter, Woodley landed a heavy shot on the 25-year-old that seemingly put Paul in trouble. However, 'The Problem Child' recovered and went on to win the split decision.

In their second fight, Paul decided not to leave it to the judges and knocked 'The Chosen One' out cold in the sixth round of the fight.

SHOWTIME Boxing @ShowtimeBoxing



He scores the KO win in the 6th round to stay unbeaten



#PaulWoodley @jakepaul JUST PUT THE WOOD IN WOODLEYHe scores the KO win in the 6th round to stay unbeaten .@jakepaul JUST PUT THE WOOD IN WOODLEY 😳He scores the KO win in the 6th round to stay unbeaten 💥#PaulWoodley https://t.co/kxr4rG0SNB

Edited by David Andrew