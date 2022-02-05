Jake Paul takes shots at Bob Arum's comments on women's boxing - "His time in boxing is coming to an end"

Jake Paul has further criticised Bob Arum's comments regarding women's boxing, suggesting that Arum's time in boxing is coming to an end.

Top Rank's head honcho previously commented on how people aren't particularly interested in women's boxing. He asserted that the popularity of women's boxing isn't on par with that of men's boxing. This came after it was discovered that Top Rank will host Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez on the same date as Serrano vs. Taylor.

Jake Paul previously responded to the situation, calling Bob Arum a 'dinosaur'. The Problem Child' was recently on The DAZN Boxing Show and was asked whether he was planning to release a diss track on Arum like the one on Dana White. Replying to the question, Paul said:

"A diss-track? [laughs] I should, I should. He's man... his time in boxing is coming to an end. You know, he just doesn't get it anymore. Those old guys, you know don't really get the new way to promote and for someone to say like, it's a misogynistic comment like that and you know not to be held accountable, it actually upsets me."

Watch Paul addressing the situation below:

Do you agree with 'His [Bob Arum] time in boxing is coming to an end. He just doesn't get it anymore.'

Eddie Hearn praises Jake Paul for Serrano vs. Taylor press-conference

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has praised Paul for his part in the recently held presser for Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor. 'The Problem Child' has been a vital catalyst to make Serrano vs. Taylor happen and is taking up the role of a promoter quite well up until now, as per Hearn.

During a recent interview with iFL TV, Eddie Hearn praised Jake Paul for his active role in the fight and also for how "brilliant" he was in their press-conference. He said:

"He was brilliant yesterday [at the press-conference], brilliant like he wasn't clowning around. I think he appreciates the role that he has to play in this fight. He spoke very well. I don't want to sound like you know because it’s always [like] you have a photo with him, it’s like, ‘Oh ho, you’re right up Jake Paul’s a**'. It's like, no. He’s a massive asset to this promotion and he did a good job yesterday, really good job and we’re working well together. I just think it's brilliant, brilliant for the fighters. It’s going to be an amazing night.”

Watch Eddie Hearn's full interview below:

