"I had not spoken to my father for 72 days before he died" - Kayla Harrison shares one of the biggest regrets of her life 8 years after her father's suicide

From surviving sexual abuse from her coach to triumphing in a whole new sport, Kayla Harrison is no stranger to adversities, both on personal and professional fronts.

However, in the former judoka's own words, one of the incidents that continues to etch a deep mark in her mind is the passing of her father by suicide.

Harrison's father took his own life on St. Patrick's Day in 2014, when she was 23 years old. In a recent Twitter thread, the Olympic gold medallist opened up about how the tragedy impacted her and her family in the years to come.

Kayla Harrison tweeted:

"On St. Patrick’s Day in 2014 my father took his own life. Not a day goes by when I don’t think about this. The ripples that have echoed throughout our family are still being felt."

Check out the tweet below:

Kayla Harrison @KaylaH On st Patrick’s day in 2014 my father took his own life. Not a day goes by when I don’t think about this. The ripples that have echoed throughout our family are still being felt. On st Patrick’s day in 2014 my father took his own life. Not a day goes by when I don’t think about this. The ripples that have echoed throughout our family are still being felt.

She shared that she is often troubled by harrowing questions regarding her role in her father's decision, and whether she could have done anything to make a difference.

"I spend a lot of time questioning it. investigating every one of our interactions and all the moments in his journey with a fine tooth comb; trying to pinpoint the exact moment his life changed forever. Was there just one? Was it a moment when it went from bearable to un?"

Kayla Harrison @KaylaH I spend a lot of time questioning it. investigating every one of our interactions and all the moments in his journey with a fine tooth comb; trying to pinpoint the exact moment his life changed forever. Was there just one? Was it a moment when it went from bearable to un? I spend a lot of time questioning it. investigating every one of our interactions and all the moments in his journey with a fine tooth comb; trying to pinpoint the exact moment his life changed forever. Was there just one? Was it a moment when it went from bearable to un?

Kayla Harrison went on to reveal that she had not spoken to her father for 72 long days before his suicide and that it is still one of the "biggest and most heartbreaking" regrets of her life.

"Or was it an insignificant slow chipping away for him? How big was my role? Could I have done something?... One of the biggest and most heartbreaking honest to God regrets of my life is this terrible secret I have carried- I had not spoken to my father for 72 days before he died."

Kayla Harrison @KaylaH Or was it an insignificant slow chipping away for him? How big was my role? Could I have done something?



One of the biggest and most heartbreaking honest to God regrets of my life is this terrible secret I have carried- I had not spoken to my father for 72 days before he died. Or was it an insignificant slow chipping away for him? How big was my role? Could I have done something? One of the biggest and most heartbreaking honest to God regrets of my life is this terrible secret I have carried- I had not spoken to my father for 72 days before he died.

Sharing the same on Instagram, Kayla Harrison reminded her fans how "completely beautiful and fragile" life is and urged them to pick up the phone and call their loved ones. She also left a message for all who might be struggling and having suicidal thoughts.

"And if you’re reading this and you’re struggling- I want you to know that you are seen. You are loved. There is help out there. All you have to do is ask. Make the call. Please.

Check out the Instagram post below:

"I’m guaranteed a certain amount of money" - Kayla Harrison on her new PFL contract

After being the hottest free agent in the combat sports circuit for a while, Kayla Harrison re-signed with her previous MMA promotion with a "historic" new contract.

In an interview with ESPN MMA's Marc Raimondi, she revealed that under her new deal with PFL, she would be securing a fixed sum irrespective of her fighting status.

Explaining how the new contract came to fruition, Harrison said that her free agency was 'restricted' and that PFL retained the rights to match any offer she would receive from other MMA promotions.

Harrison said that she got lucrative offers from both UFC and Bellator, and the latter included a superfight with her long-time dream opponent, Cris Cyborg. However, she is satisfied with the current partnership with PFL as it secures the financial future of her family and is looking forward to a potential cross-promotion fight with Cyborg later on.

Watch the interview below:

Edited by David Andrew