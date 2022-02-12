"He reached out to me" - Logan Paul claims Floyd Mayweather wanted to fight him once again

Logan Paul has asserted that Floyd Mayweather expressed his desire to fight him once again. ‘The Maverick’ has lately taken multiple jibes at Mayweather, claiming that the legendary boxer and promoter hasn’t paid him for their exhibition boxing match.

YouTube megastar Logan Paul faced former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition boxing match back in June 2021. Their fight went the eight-round distance. Although no winner was declared at the end of the bout, Paul was lauded for going the distance against ‘Money’ Mayweather.

Meanwhile, Floyd Mayweather was praised for thoroughly dominating the much bigger and younger Paul. According to Mike Coppinger, their pay-per-view event garnered more than one million buys. Needless to say, both 'Maverick' and Mayweather were expected to procure significant paychecks from the fight.

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger Sources: The Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul exhibition generated over 1 million buys on pay-per-view. The PPV was available via Showtime and Fanmio at $49.99. There’s no precise PPV number available yet, but the show will at least exceed 1 million in buys Sources: The Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul exhibition generated over 1 million buys on pay-per-view. The PPV was available via Showtime and Fanmio at $49.99. There’s no precise PPV number available yet, but the show will at least exceed 1 million in buys

However, Paul later claimed that even though several months have passed since their bout transpired, Mayweather is yet to pay him. 'Maverick' tweeted about the same in January of this year:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul



but no worries @Floydmayweather, Yeah because the dirty little rat hasn’t paid me yet lol. It’s been 6 months.but no worries @Floydmayweather, @KSI and I are going to make back the money you stole from me & more. January 4 Yeah because the dirty little rat hasn’t paid me yet lol. It’s been 6 months. but no worries @Floydmayweather, @KSI and I are going to make back the money you stole from me & more. January 4 https://t.co/0G8SZ960IM

Furthermore, in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Paul stated:

“It's Floyd Mayweather. So, before we fought him, we were kind of willing to do whatever. Now after the fact, we're kind of shooting ourselves in the foot because he's a f**king sc**bag.”

Upon being asked whether he’ll ever fight Mayweather again, Paul suggested that ‘Money’ reached out to him for a rematch. That said, ‘Maverick’ is seemingly uninterested in fighting him again.

“I know. He wanted to. He reached out. But like, s**k it, you know.”

Watch Logan Paul’s interview with TMZ Sports below:

Logan Paul hints at a potential fight against Whindersson Nunes next

Back in March 2021, Brazilian social media influencer Whindersson Nunes expressed interest in fighting Logan Paul. The American YouTube megastar, on his part, insinuated that he’d have no qualms fighting Nunes. However, this matchup didn’t come to fruition last year and Paul ended up facing Mayweather instead.

Regardless, in his aforementioned TMZ Sports interview, Paul hinted at possibly facing Whindersson Nunes in his next boxing match. When asked whether he plans to fight again, Paul said:

“Yeah. There’s this Brazilian guy. His name is Whindersson. I got my eyes on him.”

Moreover, Paul highlighted that while he hasn’t been paid for last June’s exhibition boxing match and plans on filing a lawsuit against Mayweather, he’s yet to officially file the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Mayweather was rumored to be facing social media influencer and up-and-coming boxer Rashed Belhasa aka ‘Money Kicks’ in an exhibition boxing match in Dubai on February 20th. However, The Mirror recently reported that talks between the two fighters’ respective camps have collapsed and the fight is off.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Andrew