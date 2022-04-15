Michael Bisping offers a possible explanation for why Demetrious Johnson is not in the G.O.A.T conversation

Michael Bisping weighed in on the topic of Demetrious Johnson often being left out of the MMA G.O.A.T conversation. Per the former UFC middleweight champion, Johnson should be considered thanks to his resume.

During a Q&A session with fans on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping said:

“Demetrious Johnson should be in the G.O.A.T. conversation. Because he’s one of these guys that’s… I mean, who had Henry Cejudo beaten in the UFC, winning the crazy bout. Defended the belt number of times. That picture of him with so many world title belts. And he’s a great guy as well. I like Demetrious, he should be in G.O.A.T. conversation.”

However, he found one reason that perhaps undermines Johnson’s G.O.A.T. status:

“I guess the only thing that hurts Demetrious is the level of competition at flyweight. The level of competition at flyweight isn’t as good, not because they are not so good, nor that they can’t compete, just because it wasn’t as deep. There weren’t as many fighters. I’m trying to think of a reason, and maybe that’s one of them. I think that’s a valuable one, to be fair. Because you need to take in consideration the quality of opposition that you're beating.”

'Mighty Mouse', the ONE Championship flyweight world Grand Prix titleholder, is an inaugural and former UFC flyweight champion. He won championship gold by beating Joseph Benavidez via split decision at UFC 152 on September 22, 2012.

He defended the championship a record 11 times against such individuals as Benavidez, Kyoji Horiguchi, and Ray Borg, amongst others. He lost it to Henry Cejudo in a rematch at UFC 227 on August 4, 2018.

Watch Michael Bisping discuss Demetrious Jonhson’s G.O.A.T. status below:

Demetrious Johnson on considering different matchups

Most recently, Demetrious Johnson defeated Rodtang Jitmangon in a hybrid rules match at One Championship: X. Rounds alternated between Muay Thai and MMA rules. ‘Mighty Mouse’ defeated the Thai fighter via a rear naked choke in the second round.

In his interview with MMAFighting.com, Johnson said he was offered a One Championship Muay Thai title match against Rodtang. He refused, however, as he felt that it would be disrespectful to all athletes that dedicated their lives to Muay Thai. That’s how ONE Championship came out with a hybrid rules match, and Demetrious Johnson liked it. He also said that he would consider a kickboxing fight in the future.

