MMA News Roundup: Former UFC fighter dies at age 34 from cancer, veterans discuss if Khamzat Chimaev cheated against Kevin Holland, Joe Rogan gets praised for asking the "hard questions"

In the latest issue, we talk about the unfortunate passing of a former UFC fighter from cancer, Joe Rogan getting praised for asking the hard questions, and more.

#3. Ex-UFC fighter Elias Theodorou passes away, MMA community mourns

The world of mixed martial arts lost a good one on Sunday when Elias Theodorou passed away after losing a battle with cancer.

The news was confirmed by TSN's Aaron Bronsteter on Twitter after various reports of his death surfaced online. He also revealed that Theodorou was "privately battling Stage 4 liver cancer."

Theodorou's diagnosis was not public knowledge up until now.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Sadly, a representative of Elias Theodorou has confirmed earlier reports that he has passed away at age 34.



Theodorou was privately battling Stage 4 liver cancer and had only told a select group of people of his diagnosis. Sadly, a representative of Elias Theodorou has confirmed earlier reports that he has passed away at age 34.Theodorou was privately battling Stage 4 liver cancer and had only told a select group of people of his diagnosis.

One of the best to come out of Canada since Georges St-Pierre, Theodorou competed in UFC 11 times between 2014 and 2019. His career in the promotion kickstarted when he defeated Sheldon Westcott to become the TUF Nations winner. He fought the likes of Thiago Santos, Derek Brunson, and Sam Alvey during his tenure.

Theodorou was released from the UFC after a 2019 loss to Brunson, but took it in stride and went 3-0 after his departure. His most recent victory came over Bryan Baker last December. He also served as a "ring boy" for Invicta FC.

Invicta FC @InvictaFights A member of the @InvictaFights family has sadly passed from his battle with cancer. Our sincere condolences to his friends and family. Elias was truly a kind, humble and charismatic personality who will be missed greatly by all. #RingBoy A member of the @InvictaFights family has sadly passed from his battle with cancer. Our sincere condolences to his friends and family. Elias was truly a kind, humble and charismatic personality who will be missed greatly by all. #RingBoy https://t.co/20nkgnLZgU

In 2020, he became the first fighter ever to get an exemption for therapeutic use of medical cannabis granted by the British Columbia Athletic Commission.

Tributes poured in from all corners of the MMA community, as Theodorou was not only a good fighter, but a great human being.

#OnAmission4Gold @KelvinGastelum Horrible news to see, Canada lost a great one Horrible news to see, Canada lost a great one 🇨🇦

Chris Curtis The Action Man @Actionman513

#LONGLIVETHESPARTAN Took a nap to wake up and find out Elias Theodorou has passed. Way to young. You will be missed my guy. Took a nap to wake up and find out Elias Theodorou has passed. Way to young. You will be missed my guy. #LONGLIVETHESPARTAN

#2 "That's not cheating, that's being a poor sport" - Josh Thomson on Khamzat Chimaev

After a canceled press conference followed by a huge weight miss that caused the reshuffling of the UFC 279 card, Khamzat Chimaev triggered even more controversy during the fight itself.

In the very first moments of the fight, as Kevin Holland approached Chimaev for a glove touch, 'Borz' took advantage and took him down immediately. Fans have called Chimaev out for the move on social media, with some even branding it as cheating.

Aj @AjDuxche Real gangsters don’t fake glove touch, pussy. Real gangsters don’t fake glove touch, pussy. https://t.co/B29d0rv3Xq

Discussing the matter on the Weighing In podcast, Josh Thomson pointed out that it's technically not cheating, but poor sportsmanship nevertheless.

Co-host John McCarthy chipped in with the idea that while it's commonplace for fighters to return their opponent's cordial gestures, one would not be in the wrong to attack from the get go:

"I tell the guys this all the time, you wanna go out there, you wanna touch gloves, you wanna hug, and all that stuff. Hey, that's okay, go ahead, it's on you, but don't be upset when he goes and he either takes your legs out or he lands a shot on you while you're trying to give a hug."

Hear the two discuss the matter from the 15:15 mark below:

#1. Daniel Cormier praises Joe Rogan for pushing Khamzat Chimaev

Joe Rogan praised for asking "hard questions"

Joe Rogan has long been trolled for shoving the mic in fighters' faces right after they're done with the fight. However, for once, his perseverance is being praised instead of mocked.

The veteran UFC commentator kept pushing Khamzat Chimaev to reveal more details about his weight miss after 'Borz' submitted Kevin Holland at UFC 279. Even after Chimaev refused to divulge more details, Rogan pursued, pointing out that he'd have to make weight if he plans on becoming a UFC champion in the future.

Watch the post-fight octagon interview below:

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



A FIRED UP That is a scary, scary dude!A FIRED UP @KChimaev is in rare form after submitting Kevin Holland in the first! #UFC279 That is a scary, scary dude! 😳A FIRED UP @KChimaev is in rare form after submitting Kevin Holland in the first! #UFC279 https://t.co/DzkopqgHZP

Daniel Cormier commended Rogan for asking the "hard questions" and getting more out of Chimaev than he was initially willing to disclose:

"I wanna know a little bit more about the weight cut issue. In the octagon, he said that the official pulled the plug on him night before. He was closer than 7.5 pounds. I love that Joe Rogan asked him the hard questions. He tried to avoid it, 'I don't wanna talk about this sh*t.' Joe goes, 'No, you have to talk about it'... I love that Joe held his foot to the fire a little bit and then he gave us some answers."

Watch Daniel Cormier's comments from the 4:55 mark below:

