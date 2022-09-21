MMA News Roundup: Khamzat Chimaev knew there won’t be consequences for missing weight – says ex-UFC champ, pros wowed by 17-year-old UFC signee, Cory Sandhagen surprised 'Chito' Vera in talks for title shot

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about pro fighters expressing amazement at the UFC's new 17-year-old signee, Cory Sandhagen's reaction to a possible Marlon 'Chito' Vera title shot, and more.

#3 Pros react to 17-year-old fighter becoming youngest UFC signee

Raul Rosas Jr. made history at Dana White's Contender Series 55.

The 17-year-old Mexican native became the youngest fighter ever to sign a UFC contract after dominating his opponent Mando Gutierrez. Despite doubts about his inexperience, Dana White is confident that Rosas Jr. is ready for the big leagues.

Like the boss, a number of fighters were amazed by the teenage prospect. Check out some of the best reactions below:

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA If Rosa isn’t a UFC Champion by 25, I would be highly shocked!! If Rosa isn’t a UFC Champion by 25, I would be highly shocked!!

#2 Cory Sandhagen surprised Marlon 'Chito' Vera is being considered as bantamweight title contender

Bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen says he's surprised Marlon 'Chito' Vera is in discussions for a possible title fight.

As far as 'Sandman' is concerned, Vera doesn't have enough high-profile wins to deserve the opportunity. In an exclusive interview with James Lynch of Sportskeeda MMA, Sandhagen asserted:

"It seems like it but you never really know how these things happen. I don't really... I was unaware that 'Chito' was even in a conversation to be fighting for the title if things go a certain way in October. So that to me kind of like blew me away, especially because I also think 'Chito' hasn't fought the competition that I've been fighting in the last couple of years."

Catch our exclusive interview with Cory Sandhagen below:

Sandhagen also believes he deserves to fight the best fighters in his division. In his last outing, 'Sandman' faced and defeated Song Yadong, a fighter ranked lower than him, in the main event of UFC Fight Night 210.

#1 Daniel Cormier thinks Khamzat Chimaev knows there won't be consequences to missing weight

Daniel Cormier believes Khamzat Chimaev made a conscious decision to stop cutting weight ahead of UFC 279.

Why would Chimaev do such a thing? The former two-division champ is convinced the Chechen-born Swede was aware he won't suffer any repercussions. During the latest episode of ESPN MMA's The DC & RC show, 'DC' argued:

"Honestly, I just feel like he [Khamzat Chimaev] made a decision that he wasn't gonna do it when he got to a certain weight-class and understanding that the repercussions for him were not gonna be as severe as some of the other people. I just think he made a decision."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments on Khamzat Chimaev:

Indeed, Chimaev didn't face any consequences for his botched weight cut. The welterweight star still ended up with a spot on the card and wasn't fined or suspended.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far