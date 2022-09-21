"If Rosas isn't a UFC Champion by 25, I would be highly shocked!" - UFC fighters react to signing of 17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr.

Raul Rosas Jr. made history as the youngest fighter ever to be signed by the UFC.
The 17-year-old secured a contract after winning in his Contender Series 55 bout against Mando Gutierrez, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Watch Raul Rosas Jr. get awarded a UFC contract:
Dana White was impressed with what he saw from Rosas. The UFC boss heaped praise on the teenager during the Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) 55 post-fight press conference:
"What a war, what a technical fight it was. Both guys pushed themselves as hard as they could. And for a 17-year-old to conduct himself the way he did in this fight, I was blown away by it. Blown away."
Like White, many UFC fighters were blown away by Rosas Jr.'s performance. Here's how the pros reacted to Rosas Jr. becoming the youngest UFC fighter ever:
Reigning bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling has high praise for Rosas Jr. 'Funk Master' is convinced the young Mexican is destined to become champion before he turns 25-years-old.
Rosas Jr. has also made fans out of Gilbert Burns, Terrance McKinney, and Chase Hooper. The fighters took to Twitter to express their excitement for Rosas Jr.'s UFC debut.
Kelvin Gastelum and Joe Giannetti were astounded with what Rosas Jr. was able to accomplish at such a young age. The new UFC signee had them thinking about what they were doing when they were his age.
Dana White believes Raul Rosas Jr. is ready for the UFC
Raul Rosas Jr. isn't even old enough to drink beer, but Dana White clearly had no hesitation in giving him a UFC contract.
A number of people oN social media wondered if Rosas was too young to fight in the UFC. However, White vehemently disagrees with the skeptics. He's convinced that Rosas Jr. is primed for a successful UFC run despite being fairly inexperienced:
"Not off what I just saw, not off what I just saw... After what I just saw, this kid is ready to fight in the UFC. I’m very, very impressed with this kid. He’s absolutely special. The amount of fighters that were blowing me up going, 'Oh my God. This kid is for real. This kid is legit. Impressive.'"
Catch Dana White's comments below: