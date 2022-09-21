"If Rosas isn't a UFC Champion by 25, I would be highly shocked!" - UFC fighters react to signing of 17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr.

Raul Rosas Jr. made history as the youngest fighter ever to be signed by the UFC.

The 17-year-old secured a contract after winning in his Contender Series 55 bout against Mando Gutierrez, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Watch Raul Rosas Jr. get awarded a UFC contract:

UFC @ufc #DWCS The new youngest fighter in UFC history! Welcome to the roster Raul Rosas Jr. The new youngest fighter in UFC history! Welcome to the roster Raul Rosas Jr. 👏 #DWCS https://t.co/tORtYkCdv9

Dana White was impressed with what he saw from Rosas. The UFC boss heaped praise on the teenager during the Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) 55 post-fight press conference:

"What a war, what a technical fight it was. Both guys pushed themselves as hard as they could. And for a 17-year-old to conduct himself the way he did in this fight, I was blown away by it. Blown away."

Like White, many UFC fighters were blown away by Rosas Jr.'s performance. Here's how the pros reacted to Rosas Jr. becoming the youngest UFC fighter ever:

Reigning bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling has high praise for Rosas Jr. 'Funk Master' is convinced the young Mexican is destined to become champion before he turns 25-years-old.

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA If Rosa isn’t a UFC Champion by 25, I would be highly shocked!! If Rosa isn’t a UFC Champion by 25, I would be highly shocked!!

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA Congrats to Rosa Jr! I’d slow down on the Chito, Yan, and UFC Champ stuff tho. Might be better/wiser to get OG training partners to guide you and learn from them. But to each his own 🤷🏾‍♂️ Fun scrap! BJJ can be fun when both fighters understand what they’re doing. #DWCS Congrats to Rosa Jr! I’d slow down on the Chito, Yan, and UFC Champ stuff tho. Might be better/wiser to get OG training partners to guide you and learn from them. But to each his own 🤷🏾‍♂️ Fun scrap! BJJ can be fun when both fighters understand what they’re doing. #DWCS

Rosas Jr. has also made fans out of Gilbert Burns, Terrance McKinney, and Chase Hooper. The fighters took to Twitter to express their excitement for Rosas Jr.'s UFC debut.

Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney @twrecks155 This kids legit 17 years old shook This kids legit 17 years old shook

Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney @twrecks155 I’m excited to see what this undefeated 17 yr old can do next I’m excited to see what this undefeated 17 yr old can do next

Kelvin Gastelum and Joe Giannetti were astounded with what Rosas Jr. was able to accomplish at such a young age. The new UFC signee had them thinking about what they were doing when they were his age.

#OnAmission4Gold @KelvinGastelum I remember printing out the application to apply for TUF at 17 yrs old!

Lol then I read the contract and I had to be 21 and at least 3-0 pro record.

I was neither. I remember printing out the application to apply for TUF at 17 yrs old! Lol then I read the contract and I had to be 21 and at least 3-0 pro record. I was neither.

Dana White believes Raul Rosas Jr. is ready for the UFC

Raul Rosas Jr. isn't even old enough to drink beer, but Dana White clearly had no hesitation in giving him a UFC contract.

A number of people oN social media wondered if Rosas was too young to fight in the UFC. However, White vehemently disagrees with the skeptics. He's convinced that Rosas Jr. is primed for a successful UFC run despite being fairly inexperienced:

"Not off what I just saw, not off what I just saw... After what I just saw, this kid is ready to fight in the UFC. I’m very, very impressed with this kid. He’s absolutely special. The amount of fighters that were blowing me up going, 'Oh my God. This kid is for real. This kid is legit. Impressive.'"

Catch Dana White's comments below:

UFC @ufc UFC President Dana White was "very very impressed" with "special" Raul Rosas Jr.'s performance on #DWCS UFC President Dana White was "very very impressed" with "special" Raul Rosas Jr.'s performance on #DWCS 👀 https://t.co/K9XSz53EJj

