MMA News Roundup: UFC 279 fighter reveals who started backstage brawl, Darren Till kicked out of Khamzat Chimaev's meeting, former champ suggests Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 outside UFC

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In this week's issue, we talk about a UFC 279 fighter revealing who started the infamous backstage brawl, Darren Till getting kicked out of Khamzat Chimaev's private meeting with Dana White, and more.

#3. Li Jingliang reveals who he believes started the UFC 279 presser brawl

Li Jingliang with his translator [Photo credit: MMA Fighting on YouTube]

A massive backstage brawl involving Khamzat Chimaev, Kevin Holland, and Nate Diaz led to the cancelation of the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference.

Dana White tried to keep details under wraps by disclosing as little information as he could to the reporters. However, Li Jiangliang, who saw the incident first-hand, revealed that, he feels Holland started the altercation.

Appearing on the latest episode of The MMA Hour, 'The Leech' claimed:

''I don't know why. Kevin felt he [Khamzat Chimaev] was very aggresive and just pushed him. And Khamzat went backward and came back with a kick. They started throwing punches and kicks to each other. I just grabbed Khamzat and told him not today.''

Watch the interview below:

#2. Darren Till gets kicked out of Khamzat Chimaev's meeting with Dana White

Middleweight contender Darren Till

Darren Till recently positioned himself as Khamzat Chimaev's right-hand man. However, the middleweight star was recently reminded of his role's limitations when he was disallowed to join a meeting between Chimaev and Dana White.

A viral video showed Till and other members of Chimaev's entourage being stopped by security as 'Borz' entered a private area to have a chat with the UFC boss. Information about what was said in the meeting is scarce, but it's safe to assume that it had something to do with Chimaev's antics throughout fight week.

Till, of course, has been a close friend of Chimaev since he moved to the Allstar Training Center in Stockholm, Sweden, earlier this year.

Watch the video below:

Real Press MMA @RealPressMMA After his win at UFC 279 against Kevin Holland, Khamzat Chimaev had a private meeting with Dana White…Not even his coaches was allowed in After his win at UFC 279 against Kevin Holland, Khamzat Chimaev had a private meeting with Dana White…Not even his coaches was allowed in https://t.co/kUIwuYSTlK

#1. Michael Bisping talks possibility of Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 outside the UFC

Former middleweight champ Michael Bisping

Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping has addressed the possibility of the long-awaited trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz taking place outside the octagon.

Diaz recently hit free agency after completing the last fight of his UFC contract. He ended it in spectacular fashion by submitting Tony Ferguson in the fourth round of Saturday's pay-per-view event. The Stockton native also confirmed that, for now, he's leaving the company he called home for decades.

As far as Bisping is concerned, however, a long-awaited trilogy bout between Diaz and McGregor is still on the table. On BT Sport's UFC 279 Review Show, Bisping said:

"They could go off, do their own fight, make it a mega-fight, and split the pot; take it all to themselves. But it's not that simple because Conor's still under contract. So, Nate might be sitting around for a few years. You know, there's too many pieces in the pie."

Watch the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew