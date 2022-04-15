"Our contract with 'Rampage' is finished" - Scott Coker says Bellator has moved on from Quinton Jackson

Scott Coker has told fans that they likely won't be seeing Quinton Jackson fight for Bellator again. The former UFC light heavyweight champion hasn't appeared in the cage since his 2019 KO loss to Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 237.

During a recent interview with 'The Schmo', Bellator president Coker admitted that he hadn't spoken to 'Rampage' in over a year and that they had honored all the fights on his contract:

"I haven't talked to 'Rampage' in probably a year, a year and a half. Our contract with 'Rampage' is finished. We honored all of our fights. I'm not sure if he wants to fight."

Quinton Jackson had a successful start to his career at Bellator, winning his first four fights in the promotion since signing for them in 2013. The results that followed were mixed. Now, with his contract seemingly over, the 43-year-old leaves Bellator with five wins and three defeats under his belt.

It is unlikely that Jackson will look to sign a multi-fight contract for another promotion. He has amassed 38 wins in 52 fights as a professional so far, including being a champion in the UFC and Pride FC.

Watch Scott Coker's full interview with 'The Schmo' below:

Quinton Jackson's career in the UFC

Quinton Jackson made his UFC debut at UFC 67 in 2007. The same year, he defeated Chuck Lidell for the light heavyweight championship in just his second fight. The Memphis-born fighter would be successful in his first title defense too, when he defeated Dan Henderson by unanimous decision in London.

Jackson was unable to defend the belt a second time when he faced Forrest Griffin inside the octagon at UFC 86. The two light heavyweights produced a war from start to finish. Although 'Rampage' would ultimately lose the belt after going the distance, the pair produced a contest that won not only Fight of the Night but also Fight of the Year in 2008.

Another three years would pass before Quinton Jackson would fight for the title again, losing out to the iconic champion Jon Jones. Two more losses in a row followed and his defeat to Glover Teixeira meant he would then sign for Bellator. 'Rampage' returned to the UFC for a one-off fight in 2015, where he would defeat Fábio Maldonado by unanimous decision.

While his fighting future remains a mystery, the former champ is often found on his social media enjoying time with his family and has recently started streaming video games on Twitch.

Rampage Jackson @Rampage4real Do you like bush? Stream schedule coming soon.

🤜🏾 🤛🏾

🤜🏾 🤛🏾 First stream back and I get that W in the bush!Do you like bush? Stream schedule coming soon.🤜🏾🤛🏾 twitch.tv/rampageishuman 🤜🏾🤛🏾 Facebook.com/rampage4real First stream back and I get that W in the bush!😂Do you like bush? Stream schedule coming soon. 🤜🏾💥🤛🏾twitch.tv/rampageishuman 🤜🏾💥🤛🏾Facebook.com/rampage4real https://t.co/6OXjLAJH2I

