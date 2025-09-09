  • home icon
MMA is now Dagestan’s top sport thanks to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s influence, says Javier Mendez

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Sep 09, 2025 15:38 GMT
AKA head coach talks about Khabib Nurmagomedov
AKA head coach talks about Khabib Nurmagomedov's (pictured) influence. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Khabib Nurmagomedov's journey from the hills of Dagestan to becoming a global sensation has had a significant impact on many individuals. According to Javier Mendez, head coach of AKA, Nurmagomedov's influence has helped establish Dagestan as a hub for mixed martial arts.

'The Eagle' had a UFC career that lasted approximately eight years. Throughout his time in the leading MMA promotion, he rose through the ranks to attain superstar status. Not only did Nurmagomedov reign as the lightweight champion, but he also participated in several captivating rivalries that garnered public attention.

In a recent conversation on the Hikmat Wehbi Podcast, Mendez stated that since Nurmagomedov's rise in the MMA world, the sport has grown to be a top attraction in Dagestan:

"The reason why wrestling is so big is because they have been successful with it. So, when you're successful with it, you have a lot of kids coming out and playing the wrestling. But now, since Khabib [Nurmagomedov] came into the picture, MMA became big."

He added:

"MMA has taken over in Dagestan. This is the No. 1 sport now. It's not football, it's not wrestling, it's MMA. And, it's all due to the influence of Khabib and his father... They have some unbelievable coaches in the Makhachkala Gym and the Abdulmanap Gym."
When Javier Mendez detailed his first impression of Khabib Nurmagomedov

Javier Mendez has been involved in Khabib Nurmagomedov's journey since the beginning of the latter's UFC career. Over the years, he witnessed 'The Eagle' rise from an unbeaten prospect to being considered one of the greatest of all time in MMA.

In a video posted on Nurmagomedov's YouTube channel, Mendez shared his first impression of the former UFC lightweight champion, saying:

"When I first met Khabib [Nurmagomedov], I sensed greatness, but I wasn't 100% sure of how far he would go because I didn't think he listened well. Because I used to tell him, 'Relax, relax,' and he would go harder. It wasn't until a few fights, or maybe it was a fight later, that Khabib goes, 'Coach, I didn't understand when you used to say to relax. I thought you meant going harder." [1:16 of the video]
