MMA and On*yF*ns star asks fans calling out Lerone Murphy's performance to 'get a grip' - "Seen too much negative stuff this morning"

Lerone Murphy improved his undefeated record to 16-0-1 at UFC Vegas 105, outworking Josh Emmett to win via unanimous decision. Unfortunately, his win has been poorly received by the MMA fandom, which prompted former kickboxer-turned-PFL star and On*yf*ns model Sammy-Jo Luxton to chime in.

Both Luxton and Murphy are English, and she wasted no time in taking to X/Twitter to criticize MMA fans for the perceiveved negativity they have been spreading in response to Murphy's win. The lack of entertainment value in it has been their main point of contention, but Luxton feels the criticism is unwarranted.

"Seen too much negative stuff this morning about L. He fought a classy, technical fight under intense pressure for 5 rounds. Why on earth were some of you expecting [him] to trade pocket shots with a SCARY KO artist... get a gripppp"

Luxton herself is also an undefeated mixed martial artist, albeit at a much lower level, as she has yet to compete for a major promotions. She is 2-0, having knocked out Jodie Gormley at Fight KLB Series 1 and Agata Truskolaska at FCC 37. She is currently awaiting her PFL debut, which has been set for May 10.

She will compete against fellow undefeated newcomer Gemma Auld at PFL Europe 1: 2025 Regular Season at women's flyweight. Meanwhile, Murphy's win over the heavy-handed Emmett will likely catapult him higher in the featherweight rankings come Tuesday's ranking shuffle.

He's already ranked #10, and will be closer to the top five, with a title fight in his future if he can maintain his form.

Lerone Murphy has 8 wins in the UFC

Lerone Murphy made his UFC debut at UFC 242. Unfortunately, it wasn't a successful outing, as he drew against Zubaira Tukhugov. Fortunately, he made up for the minor blemish by going on a tear in his next 8 fights, starting with a TKO of Ricardo Ramos.

He continued his run, defeating high-profile names like Edson Barboza and Dan Ige, though he failed to consistently finish his opponents. Nevertheless, the Englishman always won, and hasn't tasted defeat once, developing a reputation as a technical striker.

