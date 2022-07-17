Create
Dustin Poirier, Henry Cejudo, Francis Ngannou and other MMA personalities react to the wild slugfest between Matt Schnell and Su Mudaerji

Matt Schnell (red shorts) and Su Mudaerji (grey shorts) went to war at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez [Image credits: @ufc on Instagram]
Puneet Sharma
ANALYST
Modified Jul 17, 2022 02:17 AM IST

Matt Schnell and Su Mudaerji blew the roof off the UBS Arena in New York on July 16 and delivered a thrilling back-and-forth war to MMA fans around the world.

Schnell took several heavy shots from Mudaerji in the second round, and it appeared as if the fight could be over any time soon. However, 'Danger' bounced back and landed a clean right hand that stunned 'The Tibetan Eagle'. Schnell capitalized on the moment and took his opponent down and started landing heavy blows from the top.

In the end, Schnell submitted Mudaerji with a triangle choke in the second round. Schnell's comeback victory on July 16 marked the 9th submission win of the 32-year-old's MMA career. Schnell currently has an MMA record of 16-6-1.

With the rally of all rallies.#UFCLongIsland https://t.co/XgVU33XTyB

The thrilling back-and-forth affair had several MMA personalities buzzing on social media.

Henry Cejudo called for a 50,000 bonus each for both flyweights, while Dustin Poirier described the fight as "Bloodsport."

F**k it, give both of them 50 Gs. The flyweights can scrap too! twitter.com/henrycejudo/st…
Bloodsport

Belal Muhammad hailed Schnell as his new favorite fighter and called the second round of the fight the "Round of the Year."

Schnell is my new favorite fighter
Round of the year

Several other MMA fighters and personalities shared their thoughts on the fight on social media. Some of the tweets can be seen below:

Those put on a great show 🤩🙏🏽
This guy is not human
I thank he will get 100k twitter.com/henrycejudo/st…
What a poetic ending to the fight! #UFCLongIsland
That was as a come back come back!!!#UFCVegas59
HOW?!?! how did Matt Schnell survive and turn it around and put him to sleep!! He's not human!! #UFCLongIsland
What a back and forth!! What a comeback #UFCLongIsland sick fight !
Great Odin’s Raven!!!!!! What a fight, what a finish. @DANGER_Caged is that guy!!!!#UFCLongIsland #UFConABC3
Matt Schnell with the most unbelievable performance of his career. A rare type of comeback. AMAZING heart.
Give Matt Schnell whatever he wants after that.

Matt Schnell calls out Matheus Nicolau in his post-fight interview

After electrifying the UBS Arena with his comeback, Matt Schnell had his post-fight octagon interview with Daniel Cormier. 'Danger' said that he wanted to fight at Madison Square Garden and called out Matheus Nicolau, who is currently the No.7-ranked in the UFC flyweight rankings.

"November at Madison Square Garden looks awfully good to me. How about Matheus Nicolau versus Matt Schnell, Madison Square Garden in November. That's what I'm eyeballing."

You can watch the full post-fight octagon interview below:

youtube-cover

Matheus Nicolai is currently on a five-fight win streak in the UFC that includes victories over Manel Kape and Tim Elliot.

A fight between him and Schnell would surely prove to be fireworks, assuming it becomes a reality.

