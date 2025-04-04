MMA personality makes eye-opening comparison between Islam Makhachev and Paddy Pimblett 

Popular MMA media personality The MMA Guru recently made a bold comparison between UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and divisional rising star Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett. The No.14-ranked Pimblett is set to face former title challenger Michael Chandler in a five-round co-main event at UFC 314 on April 12.

Despite not breaking through the top 10 yet, Pimblett's fans are already talking about him eventually fighting for the belt soon. Speaking to MMA coach Tim Welch, The MMA Guru weighed in on Pimblett's chances at UFC 314, even comparing his size to Makhachev.

The MMA Guru said (26:26):

"He's [Pimblett] f*cking massive for a lightweight as well. I don't know how he ever made featherweight earlier in his career. He's like, [Islam] Makhachev build at lightweight but with maybe ganglier arms and wider shoulders."

On his prediction for Pimblett vs. Chandler, The MMA Guru said:

"so I feel like I feel like Pimblett is probably going to win that one. I don't know how many times I got to see Chandler throw away a bad position. Or throw away a good position into a bad one. Until I have to admit that Pimblett is probably going to have him in some bad positions. And if you're in bad positions with Pimblett he's got a triangle wrapped around you."

Check out The MMA Guru's comments below:

Daniel Cormier suspects Justin Gaethje to be the next challenger to Islam Makhachev's title

While it's undeniable that Paddy Pimblett has strong potential to reach the top, a win over Michael Chandler wouldn't give him a guaranteed title shot. With the UFC lightweight division filled with former world champions and absolute killers, the quest is to find who's next to challenge the throne.

To UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier, it's a high-profile name who already has experience fighting for the belt. In a video featuring MMA legend Bes Askren, 'DC' gave his thoughts on who should challenge Islam Makhachev next:

"I believe it's going to be [Justin] Gaethje... I think it's going to be Gaethje. I think that's, if I'm team Makhachev, I'm asking for Justin Gaethje because that's a big-name fight. It's the guy that carries a lot of name recognition. I think that's going to be the fight if I'm being honest with you."

Justin Gaethje fought for the title in 2020, challenging Makhachev's mentor and friend Khabib Nurmagomedov but coming up short. He's gone 4-2 since then and is currently coming off a strong win over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313.

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (9:05):

