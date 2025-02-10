MMA pioneer, who Dana White once called a "crybaby", sheds light on Pride FC's 'fake fights' in 'Dark Side of the Cage' preview

An MMA pioneer, who Dana White once called a crybaby, recently shed light on Pride FC allegedly staging fights during its early years and how they would go about it. The Japanese-based promotion was popular, however, their scandalous behind-the-scenes conduct resulted in their eventual demise.

The once-MMA leader is scheduled to be documented over two episodes of VICE TV's new series 'Dark Side of the Cage'. This week's episode will focus on their rise to prominence and competitors sharing their side of what it was like dealing with the top brass of Pride.

In a preview clip uploaded to VICE TV's Instagram account, MMA pioneer Don Frye, who wasn't on the best of terms with White at one point, opened up about his experience competing for the UFC's competitor. Frye discussed Pride allegedly fixing fights and mentioned that he was never asked to partake in any, which was a different experience for some of his peers:

"Nobody ever asked me to throw a fight. It kinda hurt my feelings to think they figured eventually I'd get hurt and wouldn't be able to win myself."

Check out the full video featuring MMA pioneer Don Frye's comments below:

MMA pioneer Don Frye describes popularity of Dana White's former competitor Pride FC

In addition to shedding light on the alleged fixed fights that took place in Pride FC, MMA pioneer Don Frye described the popularity of Dana White's former competitor.

Pride FC was considered the top promotion during its peak and had a talented roster with plenty of depth and star power. In VICE TV's first promo for their upcoming 'Dark Side of the Cage' episode, Frye was featured highlighting Pride's popularity in Japan.

Frye mentioned that Pride FC was a mainstream entity in Japan and compared the atmosphere to the biggest sporting event in the United States:

"Pride Fighting Championship was the greatest thing on the planet. You know, it was like the Super Bowl."

Check out the first promo for VICE TV's 'Dark Side of the Cage' episode on Dana White's former competitor Pride FC below:

