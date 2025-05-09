Gary Goodridge recently opened up about his career and spoke candidly about living with CTE and how it has affected his life post-retirement. The MMA pioneer disclosed that he had experienced noticeable changes in his mood as a result.

Ad

Goodridge was the focus of a new short film documentary titled: 'Goodridge: The Power of Glory' in which he details when he became aware of CTE and how he deals with the disorder.

During his career, Goodridge was regarded for his mentality of competing multiple times a year against all comers. That mentality also affected his health as he ended up competing until he was 44 years old and retired on a seven-fight losing skid that included four losses via KO/TKO.

Ad

Trending

In a clip posted on director Kevin A. Courtney's Instagram account, Goodridge highlights that memory issues and anger became a major cause for concern. 'Big Daddy' mentioned that he doesn't have regrets with his MMA career and noted that he was his own biggest opponent:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"CTE has a lot to do with memory. 'Gary, you just said that... you just asked me that... You can't remember that?' People would stop and say, 'You're getting really angry'. The people that love you the most, that's where the anger comes out. I miss everything. I loved it, I loved my life. I'm not going to close my eyes saying, 'Man, I would've, could've, should've'. No, I did... The biggest well-known fighter I ever competed against... was myself. That's the biggest fight you will ever fight."

Ad

Check out the clip featuring Gary Goodridge's comments below:

Ad

Gary Goodridge opens up on his UFC debut

Gary Goodridge also reflected on his UFC debut, which saw him earn an 8-second knockout over Paul Herrera after landing several unanswered elbows to advance to the second round of the UFC 8 tournament.

In a clip from the aforementioned short film documentary, Goodridge admitted that he was nervous due to the bout being his MMA debut, but jokingly added that it was worse for Herrera:

Ad

"My heart started beating through my chest. I'm like, 'Holy sh*t. I'm scared this is going to happen'. It was a vicious fight. It was terrible, for him."

Check out Gary Goodridge's comments below [slide 2]:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.