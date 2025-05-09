When Chael Sonnen theorized that Valentina Shevchenko was "playing a character" to maintain her image

Chael Sonnen once discussed his thoughts on Valentina Shevchenko's calm and sweet demeanor as a UFC fighter.

There have been very few occasions when 'Bullet' has shown disrespect to any of her opponents in the promotion. With her wholesome nature, unlike many other top UFC superstars, Shevchenko has risen in popularity and is arguably one of the most notable names in Mixed Martial Arts.

However, after her victory against Taila Santos at UFC 275, Sonnen proposed a theory regarding Shevchenko's character. Suggesting that the UFC women's flyweight champion may be playing a role in maintaining her image, the UFC Hall of Famer said:

"Anybody who has been in this organization as long as she has been in it and has never done anything to upset the audience is probably being pretty insincere. If you're caught on camera for seven straight years in some of your most glorious and some of your most vulnerable moments and you never scuff your knee on the side of offending somebody... a challenge of doing anything that will put you in negative category.

He added:

"You're probably very insincere person, you're probably acting and playing a character. Very loose and substantial evidence by me but it would be a remarkable feat to be on television in those types of moments for this many years and always be the sweet little girl."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (3:28):

Manon Fiorot issues bold prediction for UFC 315 clash against Valentina Shevchenko

In the co-main event of UFC 315 this weekend, Valentina Shevchenko is set to defend her flyweight title against Manon Fiorot. The challenger is currently on an undefeated streak in the promotion, having recently defeated Erin Blanchfield by unanimous decision.

With high confidence, the Frenchwoman has shared her prediction for her fight against 'Bullet' in the UFC 315 Countdown video, stating:

"Her strength is her experience. On paper that's all she has over me. Her level started to shift. It's not the same as it was at the beginning of her career. She's really less dominant than before. May 10th, at UFC 315, I will finish the fight no matter what."

Check out Manon Fiorot's comments on Valentina Shevchenko below (18:08):

