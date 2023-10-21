Earlier this evening at UFC 294, rising women's flyweight contender Viktoria Dudakova clinched a decision win against Jin Yu Frey. But the win might have come at too great a cost.

During her post-fight press interaction, the Russian revealed that she had been suffering from a staph infection for the past month and hid it deliberately to fight on the card:

"For the past month I has staph infection and actually my back side is completely bolldied up right now. I have satph infection in places that isn't necessarly okay to announce to the whole world."

Catch Victoria Dudakova's comments below (2:00):

The fighter has now put all athletes competing at UFC 294 at risk, and suffice it to say, MMA fans are enraged with the Russian's outrageous behavior. Let's take a look at a few reactions below:

Image courtesy @oscarswillis on X