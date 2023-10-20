UFC Tonight: UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing, and full card

The world's premier MMA promotion will return to pay-per-view on October 21 with UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2. The event will take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The card will be headlined by a much-anticipated lightweight title bout between reigning 155-pound king Islam Makhachev and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Islam Makhachev will meet 'The Great' in a rematch of their highly entertaining battle at UFC 284 in Australia, where the Dagestani outpointed his rival to retain his title.

Watch Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284 below:

Alexander Volkanovski stepped in against the Dagestani on 11 days' notice after Charles Oliveira pulled out of his scheduled rematch with Makhachev last week, after suffering a bad cut above his right eye in the final stages of training camp.

Taking the co-main event honors at UFC 294 will be a thrilling middleweight showdown between unbeaten standout Khamzat Chimaev and former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' is moving up to 185 pounds for this fight as he stepped in for Paulo Costa at the last minute to face 'Borz'.

In another exciting matchup, No.2-ranked light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev will lock horns with No.7-ranked Johnny Walker.

The main card of UFC 294 will also feature another exciting middleweight clash between Dagestani prospect Ikram Aliskerov and Warlley Alves.

In the night's potential main card opener, Said Nurmagomedov will square off against Muin Gafurov in a bantamweight contest.

Find out when and where you can watch the event along with the full UFC 294 card.

UFC 294 - Timings

The following are the UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 timings for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States & Canada

The prelims for the event will kick off at 10:00 AM ET/ 7:00 AM PT on Saturday, October 21. The UFC 294 main pay-per-view card will commence at 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the prelims for the pay-per-view will get underway at 2:00 PM GMT on Saturday, October 21. The main card is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM GMT.

Australia

In Australia, the early prelims will start at 10:00 PM AWST/ 11:30 PM ACST on Saturday, October 21/ 12:00 AM AEST (Sunday, October 22). The main card will get underway at 2:00 AM AWST/ 3:30 AM ACST/ 4:00 AM AEST.

Watch UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 fight preview below:

Where to watch UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 - Television, live streaming, and pricing

Here are the necessary details to watch UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 live on television and online platforms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $9.99 per month, but viewers can save nearly 20% with an annual subscription of $99.99.

For those with an active ESPN+ subscription, UFC pay-per-view events can be purchased for $79.99 per event. For new and monthly ESPN+ subscribers, the pay-per-view package can be purchased for $124.98, which comes with an annual subscription to ESPN+ along with access to the next UFC pay-per-view event.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers, such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink, with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card for this weekend's pay-per-view will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £29.99 and can be canceled at any time.

Australia

In Australia, the main card and prelims will be available for live streaming on UFC Fight Pass. UFC pay-per-view events are also available on Main Event, Kayo Sports for AU$59.95.

Watch the top finishes from some of the fighters competing at UFC 294 below:

UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 - Full card

Here are all the fighters competing on the main and preliminary cards at the event:

Main card

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov

Preliminary card

Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev

Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek

Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry

Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas

Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli

Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov

Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Shara Magomedov vs. Bruno Silva